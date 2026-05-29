The Virology Controls Studies Project

The Virology Controls Studies Project

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
2d

After being told about germs and viruses for 67 years, I am slowly starting to grasp that terrain explains a lot more than what germs theory does.

I find it kind of offending that people who knew all along make fun of people like me, who for the longest time just believed the books, articles, doctors, scientistsTM.

But your articles explains in such detail, that I forgive the mocking... several other people mocked me, usually very critical about things, how I could 'follow the science' so long. Corona woke me up long after I had already given up on chemical meds.

Now this is a very hard awakening, because I person I really trusted is involved. There goes another statue. Just as Sasha Latypova has said many times before - it is all poisoning.

I am originally from Belgium and the gruesome things that happened under Leopold II are very well known. He is somewhat 'skipped' in history. I read recently that several Congolese who died at the 1958 world exhibition were given posthumously compensation.. as if that brings them back.

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Dr Ferdinand Santos III's avatar
Dr Ferdinand Santos III
2d

NIce one, thanks. Good debunking of yet another scam. I wonder if the 'science' idiots will start issuing computer images of the white arrow pointing to a black dot (the bat virus from 1976) in someone's cell material. Good point on mining, natural causes. This is always ignored. Phantom fake causal factors (for profiteering) vs what exists as material-physical causation. I would add US biolabs in the region (400 worldwide). Viruses as you know don't exist. Chemicals and toxins certainly do. Looking forward to cat pox, penguin pox, dog flu, or dare we say it, the dreaded 'sheeple pox'....(oh wait maybe that happened from 2020-22...)

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