Between the 1960s and 70s in Japan a story unfolded that for the first half really epitomizes the Big Pharma and Allopathic model of death and disease. A localized “spread” of disease with similar symptoms that had Virologists, Epidemiologists and the establishment salivating at a new opportunity to brand this as an emerging deadly “virus” and to jump to a Pharmaceutical “remedy”. More modern estimates from the University of Tokyo put the numbers of affected in the region of 30k, the true number of affected likely much higher over a short period of time.

The symptoms were classed as SMON (Subacute Myelo‑Optic Neuropathy) a very distinct set of Neurological symptoms starting with progressive sensory and motor disturbances of the lower extremities, visual impairment or blindness , often preceded by abdominal symptoms such as diarrhea or pain. This type of neuropathy should get your Spidey senses tingling as it is the type of symptomology seen with both BSE/CJD that turned out to be OrganoPhosphate Pesticide and Heavy Metal poisoning the same as the claimed symptomology of Polio which turned out to be the OrganoChlorine pesticide DDT.

Instead of admitting that these pesticide drugs used to spray crops and ingested for “medical use” have these exact symptoms listed as known side effects written on their data safety sheets. The establishment jumped straight to trying to cell culture to blame it on “Da Virus”.

“Da Virus”

Headed by Dr Inoue, starting from 1971 they confidently declared that yes SMON was caused by a “herpes like Virus”:

The biological properties of SMON virus, isolated from subacute myelo-opticoneuropathy (S.M.O.N.) patients, have been reported in previous papers and, thereby, the virus has been proved to be a variant of avian infectious laryngotracheitis (ILT) virus belonging to the herpesvirus group (3--7). This communication describes briefly the results of an electron microscopic examination on SMON virus by negative staining technique (1).

The viruses used were Watanabe and Kurihara strains. The Watanabe strain was isolated and passed in human diploid cells from the spinal fluid of a S. M. O. N. patient (5), followed by further cultivation on chorioallantoic membranes (CASI) of twelve-day-old cmbryonated eggs derived from SPF flocks. The Kurihara strain was isolated in CAM directly from the spinal fluid of a S.M.O.N. patient and the 2nd passage on CAM was used for electron microscopic examination. The infected CAM was harvested four days p.i., and small piece of the most striking pathological lesion (opaque and strongly thickened CAM) was minced and large debris were removed. Excess tissue pieces of the lesion were kept in small tubes at +4 ~ C for several days. Samples on carbon coated grids were stained with 1 per cent phosphotungstic acid (PTA) solution at pH 6.5. The grids were then examined by an electron microscope at a magnification of 30,000--40,000 x. Since SMON virus was rather labile as reported previously (5, 7), PTA solution was adjusted to the slightly acid pH 6.5 for its stabilization. The virus particles of both strains have a structure identical with those of herpes simplex virus (8) and ILT virus (2). The envelopes usually ruptured varied in size and projections were seen in profile over their surface. The capsid measured approximately 110 nm in diameter and showed hexagonal outline, as shown in Figures 1 and 2. The ring-shaped capsomeres measuring approximately 10 nm in external diameter were arranged in the form of equilateral triangles, each side consisting of 5 units, indicating a 5:3:2 rotational symmetry and a total number of 162 eapsomeres per virus particle. Thus, also in respect to its morphology, SMON virus is found to be a herpesvirus.

So before claiming to have a purified isolate they just assumed isolation from passaging Human Diploid cell with spinal fluid from S.M.O.N patients and then looking under a Transmission Electron Microscope for any round “virusy” looking blobs.

When they found a few they rejoiced and said, they look identical to Herpes Simplex Virus which we also claim can cause neuropathy (Indication as to it actually being the effects of chemical poisoning). The HUGE glaring problem that stood out to me having done the TEM work and spending many months analyzing the claimed morphology of these things is: It is nothing like the claimed “Identical” HSV “Virus”.

Indeed the particles they found were 100nm in diameter or smaller and they displayed and even annotated capsid and dense core that takes up the whole of the claimed “Viral” particle. This is completely different to the consensus on what HSV should look like and it’s size being between 50-100% larger at 150-200nm as well as having a distinctly smaller core and capsid for the H Particle to look more like a “Sheep’s eye” and a distinct lack of any core whatsoever for the L particle.

“Cell Culture Isolation”

Summary The virus associated with subacute myelo-optico-neuropathy (S.M.O.N.) produced weak and incomplete eytopathic effect (CPE) in BAT-6 cells but not in other cells so far tested. However, the virus multiplied in human diploid cells without CPE. The virus passed a membrane filter of 220 nm average pore-size but not one of 100 nm. The virus was sensitive to ether and 5-fluoro-2'-deoxyuridine, and was inactivated by ultraviolet irradiation. Furthermore, the virus was considered to contain DNA since it was labelled by 3H-thymidine but not by uridine. The buoyant density of the virus was 1.21 to 1.22 g/ml in CsC1. This agent seems to be a new neuropathic slow virus. 1. Introduction At present the aetiology of subacute myelo-optico-neuropathy (S.M.O.N.) following abdominal disorders is not known; however, among the aetiological hypotheses is that of TSUBA~I, HO~MA and Hosl~I (1971) which holds that S.M.O.N. may be a toxic reaction to the oral administration of clioquinol. Previously we described the isolation and some properties of a possible virus present in the faeces and spinal fluids of S.M.O.N. patients living in different places (INouE, NIStlIBE, and NAKAMIn~A, 1971 ; INOUE, 1971). In this report, we describe some of the properties of the virus. Its pathogenic properties are described elsewhere (NAKAMURA and I~OVE, 1972)

There were multiple unsuccessful attempts to isolate or culture a virus from SMON patients before researchers reported results using BAT-6 cells. Here is what is documented in the historical record. Early Attempts to Isolate a SMON Virus When Subacute Myelo-Optic Neuropathy (SMON) cases surged in Japan in the 1960s, many investigators suspected an infectious cause because: Patients often had gastrointestinal symptoms first

The neurological progression resembled certain post-infectious neuropathies

The outbreak pattern initially appeared clustered Researchers attempted to isolate viruses using standard virology methods of the time: Inoculation of patient stool and tissue extracts into: Primary monkey kidney cells HeLa cells Other commonly used human and primate cell lines

Animal inoculation studies

Serological antibody testing Most of these early attempts failed to produce consistent viral cytopathic effects or reproducible viral isolation. Several labs reported: No consistent viral growth

Non-reproducible findings

No specific antibody response pattern

This is the paper outlining the claimed isolation of the non existent particle that they mislabeled in the microscopy work above. Virologists failed with Vero Cells and Hela Cells to “Culture any Virus” using them- this is an anathema to me, that they really must have to go some to NOT get CPE after the protocol instructs them to starve the cell line. This is adequate evidence that the sample itself is being used as a nutrient source for the cell lines to stay alive that little bit longer (Ironic Right!) and matches up to our unanimous experimental results showing mush higher rates of CPE noted in our uninfected cultures compared to the Positive Controls we cross referenced.

So they had to use the BAT-6 cells which are a human B-lymphoblastoid cell line and alter the method a little further. As underlined in the method above, color me shocked they followed the protocol of the WHO certified manual the CLSI M4A1 and starved the cells in 2% FBS and lied and called it “Maintenance Medium”. For new readers to the project I will point out this is the exact mechanism that we demonstrated unanimously in our control experiments which cause the Cytopathic Effect observed in a cell line which Virologists fraudulently claim is evidence of the presence of a pathogen.

This time though they ALSO added yeast. This is claimed by the Virologists to act as a nutrient source of amino acids, however Dr. Stefan Lanka in his control experiments demonstrated the exact opposite is true, that where he added Yest extract to his uninfected control cultures it increased CPE across the board.

Results Cytopathic Effect of Virus We examined the susceptibility of human diploid cells, HeLa cells, and primary monkey kidney cells to several different virus strains and also to the spinal fluid of infected patients. However, virus did not produce CPE in any of these cells. Only BAT-6 cells showed weak and incomplete CPE in tube cultures (Fig. 1). The CPE was usually first recognizable at the upper end of cell sheets rather than in individual cells, and was best seen at • 40 magnification.

It wasn’t all rosy even thought the isolation followed fraudulent protocols. No, they embarrassingly also managed to observe CPE in 10% of the uninfected cultures for Cerebral Spinal Fluid… Failed Control = Failed Experiment… Ooops. But of course this isn’t science we are dealing with here, so they just fob it off with an asterisk.

MOUSE TORTURE

So having fraudulently identified a piece of cellular debris in microscopy and seen CPE in a starved cell culture they were confident in proving their case and jumped to the most tried and tested method for proving the transmission of deadly pathogens, no not just keeping people or animals with symptoms in close proximity, but instead torturing newborn mice with large quantities of injected shit.

Introduction The aetiology of subacute myelo-optico-neuropathy (s.M.o.N.) is not known. Among the hypotheses is that of Tsubaki and his colleagues, who suggest that the disease may be a toxic reaction to the oral administration of clioquinol, and a viral theory. We have previously described the isolation and some properties of a suspect virus present in the stool and spinal fluid of S.M.O.II. patients. 2,3 Here we describe the pathogenicity of the virus and present strong evidence supporting our viral theory.

Mice.-Newborn mice of dd, C57BL/6, and CFl strains were used. Viral materials were inoculated intracerebrally at birth. The inoculated mice were observed for two months. Mice which died within one week were excluded from the results. C57BL/6 mice were kindly supplied by Dr. A. Ishimoto, Aichi Cancer Center.

Results Sato strain.-Only 9 out of 66 dd mice inoculated intracerebrally at birth showed abnormal signs (wasting, ruffling of hair, hydrocephalus), and all 27 of the CFI mice were unaffected.

So out of 66 (interesting number) newborn mice they INJECTED IN THE FUCKING HEAD only 9 of them exhibited ruffling of hair or weight-loss which are two symptoms of stress, most definitely caused from their barbaric torture.

Oh,wait, actually it wasn’t a “Virus”

It was some 15 years into the debacle running around trying to blame the Neurological symptoms on a “Virus” before someone with a little sense (A rarity in the world of Medicine) started to make some logical observations:

The Drug Clioquinol Sold widely in Japan under brand names like Entero-Vioform

Used for diarrhea and gastrointestinal complaints

Assumed (incorrectly) to be minimally absorbed Japan had extremely high usage rates compared to most other countries. 🧪 What Clioquinol Is Clioquinol (chemical name 5-chloro-7-iodo-8-hydroxyquinoline) is a chemical compound that was developed in the early 20th century and widely used as a medication against intestinal parasites and diarrhea (especially amoebic dysentery and other protozoal infections). It also has antimicrobial and antifungal properties. It’s a chelating agent — meaning it binds metal ions such as zinc, copper, and iron.

This chelation action can slow or stop microbial growth, which is why it was used to treat infections.

In modern times, internal use of clioquinol has been discontinued in many countries due to safety concerns, though it may still appear in topical creams for skin infections in small concentrations.

Who Made the Connection? The key figures were Japanese epidemiologists and neurologists, not foreign virologists. The strongest early epidemiologic work is usually credited to: 🔬 Dr. Mitsuo Tsubaki Mitsuo Tsubaki Neurologist at Niigata University

In 1969, he and colleagues began systematically examining patient medication histories

Noticed extremely high rates of clioquinol use among SMON patients Other important contributors: Dr. Fumio Kono (epidemiology)

Dr. Masakuni Kuroiwa

Ministry of Health research groups

Dr. Mitsuo Tsubaki was seemingly one of the only rational people out there who put two and two together that people might actually be being harmed by the thing that is designed to kill parasites. I also just want to pause here to focus on the reoccurring theme that has happened for coming on a Century. Whether it be with “Polio” or “BSE/CJD” or any of these other Neurodegenerating disease symptoms where a Biological Pathogen has been scapegoated as the culprit. In 100% of these cases the true killer has always been on the crime scene and that has always been in chemical format and almost always labelled as an “Anti-Parasitic”.

With “Polio” we had the Organochlorine DDT, with “BSE” the OrganoPhosphate Phosmet and with SMON it was no different with the Anti-Parasitic drug Clioquinol. The notion that you can make a deadly poison specifically to KILL biological life that you can then swallow and somehow it will just weave around you and only kill the intended target is I think Clinically Insane. All of these Drugs that are designed to KILL things work in roughly the same way (You will be surprised to hear) that they work by charge either binding and chelating metal Ions such as Zinc, Copper and Iron in the case of Clioquinal or by claiming to bind to active channel sites or “Enzyme” sites to compete for Ion binding like is the case for Phosmet OR ….. Ivermectin.

Once again I want to dwell in the vicinity for a while to impress upon you that it is so very clear to see when you have eyes that can read a simple Data Safety Hazards Sheet. Yes this Anti-Parasitic drug made by MERCK (I.e very much a Big Pharma Product) is a Class 1 Central Nervous System Neurotoxin and has Acute Oral Toxicity. I will say this only once: If you are taking or thinking about taking the Horse Paste because Joe Rogan or Mel Gibson once claiming a friend of a friend had cancer and now they don’t… just stop for one second, realize they are literally paid State and Pharma ACTORS and look at the clear label that says this stuff is acutely toxic, then marry this up with the fact that they TELL you it is literally designed to KILL Biological Life… and please put it away. Thanks.

So back to the story. Clioquinol is a chelator of metals like copper and they all started to notice that SMON patients had some green discoloration especially in the tongue. As Dr Tsubaki did some actual due diligence he found a very clear correlation between his SMON symptomatic patients and all of them have previous or current use of the drug Clioquinol. So he along with Dr Kono and the Ministry of Health research committee started to sound the alarm that he was seeing this clear pattern emerge.

Mechanism of Government Intervention Who Actually Ordered the Suspension The Japanese Ministry of Health and Welfare (MHW) itself issued the official suspension of clioquinol sales in 1970 .

Decision was based on: Scientific data from neurologists and epidemiologists Reports from hospital physicians documenting the neurological syndrome Risk assessment by government advisory boards



So as they were sounding the alarm and news was reaching local doctors, they obviously stepped back on their prescriptions of Clioquinol and we saw a slight drop in cases of SMON which was the clear indication needed and once the Japanese Medical Council barred the sales of the drug altogether the number of case immediately plummeted thus proving categorically it was the drug causing SMON.

Legal Recourse

More than 11,000 Japanese have been damaged by it in the past two decades, and years of litigation against drug companies and the government in 25 courts have produced record-breaking damages exceeding$100 million. It has also evoked criticism of the government’s drug-evaluating system, of the prescription habits of Japanese doctors, and of the companies that sold the damaging drug as a harmless household remedy for diarrhea. Smon (subacute myelo-optico-neuro-pathy) outbreaks in several communities occurred as early as the 1950s. Since then, hundreds of victims have been hospitalized or confined to whellchairs and thousands more crippled so badly they cannot work. One out of 20 has gone totally blind. The cause has been identified by medical researchers as Clioquinol, a substance used in antidiarrhea medicines all over the world for decades and said to be still widely prescribed in developing countries where drug regulations are weak. A growing number of Japanese judges have accepted the investigators’ findings and labeled Clioquinol as the cause of smon. Two drug companies and the Japanese government have in effect accepted vthat finding and offered to settle out of court, while a third drug company that marketed Clioquinol insists SMON is caused by a virus.

Even after the Japanese Medical Council had banned the sale of Clioquinol and proved it was causing SMON due to the cases disappearing almost overnight, some people still were trying to argue that it was caused by a “Virus”. It should be heavily underlined and really of no surprise whatsoever that the people drumming up these ludicrous non existent scapegoats were the manufacturers of the drugs. This is absolutely no different to modern cases where the true cause of death and disease through 2020 those of Midazolam, Remdesivir, Intubation and Isolation Protocols are the very same organizations desperately keeping the virus lie alive.

Further to this they are the same organizations pushing Harmful Ivermectin and Vit D (Rat Poison) protocols on the Anti-vax movement to point at the inevitable destruction in the Unvaxxed community and call foul on “The Control” in the Vaxxed vs Unvaxxed narrative.

Academic Analysis of the Legal Cases Although court judgments themselves are often not freely available online, there are academic summaries and legal analyses that describe what the courts decided: 📄 Hitotsubashi Journal of Law and Politics (1997) This legal article describes the product liability litigation in Japan, including the SMON cases: 🔗 Hitotsubashi Journal (Section on SMON case)

Key points from this paper include: More than 5,000 plaintiffs sued drug makers and the government.

In the late 1970s , some courts ruled for plaintiffs.

The Tokyo District Court facilitated settlements and judgments beginning in 1977–1978.

Negotiations and a confirmed global settlement took effect in 1979. This source also highlights how Japanese liability law evolved through these mass tort cases. 📌 Contextual Reports and Claims 📄 SoCHARA Archives (Community Health) This archived document summarizes the SMON litigation process: 🔗 SoCHARA Archive: SMON clioquinol litigation overview

It notes that litigation started around May 1971, and after about 8 years, two legal conclusions were reached in the Tokyo District Court: Clioquinol causes SMON Ciba-Geigy and others were liable for failing to warn about risks

So at the end of a 10 year grueling period of litigation Ciba-Geigy the makers of Clioquinol ended up paying damages in the region of 110 Billion Yen or roughly $300 Million. Strangely despite Clioquinol being prescribed in many other countries under different brand names the cases were never quite as high as in Japan and had localized clusters. This was fobbed off as being specific to Japan because the dosages of prescribed Pesticide to ingest were much higher than the rest of the world. This begs the question that, yes the most maimed and killed were identified and some of those were compensated for damages but the true extent of the damage of a single drug is likely far far higher.

LESSON LEARNED?

Over a 30 year period from mass rollout of Neurotoxic PestiCIDE to the killing, blinding and maiming of tens, potentially hundreds of thousands of people, to having to thwart off the advances of the Drug manufacturers ridiculous “Viral” scapegoat to finally proving this disastrous drugs causation to getting the damages and compensation. You would have thought that lessons were well and truly learned, with people being skeptical of being fed drugs that are designed to kill things and also of the drugs manufacturers having been stung to the tune of nearly half a Billion dollars…..?

****************************Laughs Maniacally***************************************

Nope they waited a couple of decades and are now investigating it as a Cancer Cure (2019). I mean if it weren’t so tragic it’d be pant wetingly funny. If it weren’t the case that we know damned well some complete conman like William Makis won’t be convincing gullible people that the fake cancer diagnosis they are being given by PCR testing, that eating this new brand of extra special Horse Paste are gonna cure them of, it’d be alright. But NO, this is the modern world we live in where despite access to the entire Stratosphere of information at their finger tips people still choose to poison themselves with shit that is literally designed to KILL BIOLOGICAL LIFE and has KILLED HUMANS because some anonymous wankstain told them “it’s not a vaccine”. Sorry… it just irks me… call me an empath or some shit.

CONCLUSION

This story should be thought of as *the* seminal account of Virology. It had absolutely everything there was to offer in a full debunking of the contagion theory, the real culprit proved to be the toxic drugs all along, compensation in litigation for those harmed and then the infuriating cycle of pain, death and disease caused by Big Pharma restarting again once the memory has faded.

I want to focus in on a few areas to make sure that we all fully comprehend what has happened here, especially in the early stages of this story in regards to the “Virus” part:

With the emergence of a supposedly new disease in a localized area they of course jumped to the assumption it was a “virus” to blame. The strange thing is, is that they claimed to not only isolate this virus using a fraudulent Cell Culture method but absolutely bizarrely managed to point this exact virus out in Transmission Electron Microscopy. They claimed it was an exact size an exact shape, ironically very different to it’s claimed “identical” counterpart “Herpes”.

They went even further and claimed to kill newborn mice with this “virus”, not very many out of the pool, but they definitely did claim to kill them. Had this have been a decade later once “Genetic Sequencing” had been invented you can guarantee that they would have found a distinct genome for this “Virus” too, likely probably a some sort of sub genus of “Herpes”.

So the big question is: What happened after it was proved that it was Clioquinol that caused SMON?!! This Isolation was just undone? The “virus” particle they zoomed in on and confidently called SMON Virus? Nope it just wasn’t a “Virus”?! The killing mice by injecting them in the skull wasn’t actually death by “virus”, color me shocked! They just walked back the entire process of “Viral” identification right in front of everyone. They have shown the world that they can literally fabricate the existence of a “Virus” whenever they want by starving a cell culture, imaging cellular debris and injecting newborn mice in the head. So another big question is what is stopping them from fabricating every “virus” like this (*Hint* that’s exactly what has happened).

So they proved this set of neurological symptoms were indeed caused by yet another pestiCIDE designed to kill biological life. I will reiterate this point because it is very important. The notion that you can drink or eat a chemical that is designed to kill biological life and it just avoids YOU, weaves its way around all of the identical tissues in your body, locates the thing you want it to kill (Even though it isn’t actually even the cause of your ailment) and then just kill that, is barbarically fucking stupid… don’t do it. This is not the way chemistry works. Their claimed specificity of killing mechanisms are proved absolute bullshit simply by looking at the exact side effects caused on the data safety hazards sheets.. which will be identical to the way it claims to kill the parasites i.e a strong neurotoxin.

There was a vaguely happy ending to this story in the fact that they proved it was the drug doing the damage and compensated those who had been harmed. The drugs company Ciba‑Geigy coughed up nearly 1/2 Billion dollars in damages so quite clearly they were damaged to the point of no return right…..right? Well no, not at all they went on happily shifting their murderous wares until 1996 when they merged with Novartis to become Novartis AG one of the largest drugs companies on the planet. hmm, so literally just a tiny little speed bump made of dead bodies for them then.

To rub pesticide flavored slat into the wound given that only a few nutters like me have ever bothered to tell this story, they waited this out for a few years and are now pushing this drug PROVED to cause death and disease in a court of law…..on cancer patients. So we have glimpsed the ENTIRE pharmaceutical wheel in motion from poisoning, to scapegoating, to being caught red-handed, to handing over loose change , to building back their profit margins and then propagandizing THE SAME DRUG THAT STARTED IT ALL. I mean they are such brazen psychopaths they haven’t even bothered to change the name before trying again.

But now you have seen the cycle in full HD super slow mo. Now you can spot it you are forever empowered to notice it at any point in the cycle, and hopefully call it out.

