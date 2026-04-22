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Going to write a quick article because I felt it needed a little more than just a Tweet thread or a Substack Note. I think this paper released by the leading Biological Journal, Nature, really sums up the sign of the times. It is a coming together of the failings of the Allopathic Death Cult, the worst parts of AI, social media and general politics, so naturally I really liked this paper for what it revealed about all of the aforementioned.

Got sore, itchy eyes? You’re probably one of the millions of people who spend too much time staring at screens, being bombarded with blue light. Rub your eyes too much and your eyelids might turn a slight, pinkish hue. So far, so normal. But if, in the past 18 months, you typed those symptoms into a range of popular chatbots and asked what was wrong with you, you might have got an odd answer: bixonimania.

AI models that lie, cheat and plot murder: how dangerous are LLMs really?

The condition doesn’t appear in the standard medical literature — because it doesn’t exist. It’s the invention of a team led by Almira Osmanovic Thunström, a medical researcher at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, who dreamt up the skin condition and then uploaded two fake studies about it to a preprint server in early 2024. Osmanovic Thunström carried out this unusual experiment to test whether large language models (LLMs) would swallow the misinformation and then spit it out as reputable health advice. “I wanted to see if I can create a medical condition that did not exist in the database,” she says. The problem was that the experiment worked too well. Within weeks of her uploading information about the condition, attributed to a fictional author, major artificial-intelligence systems began repeating the invented condition as if it were real. Even more troublingly, other researchers say, the fake papers were then cited in peer-reviewed literature. Osmanovic Thunström says this suggests that some researchers are relying on AI-generated references without reading the underlying papers.

The fascinating thing that strikes me is the area of symptomology and Medical Diagnosis on the internet. Looking at it through the lens of the 2020 Scamdemic we obviously saw ridiculously low levels of symptomology being flagged as potential “Covid” “Infections” ranging from anything from feeling anxious, sweating, feeling cold, elevated heart rate and even having no symptoms at all - that word that we all came to love so much, Asymptomatic. It doesn’t really take a retrospective look or any sort of hindsight for that matter because those with eyes and a decent level of discernment saw this for what it was in real-time: A desperate attempt to onboard as many gullible victims to go and be slowly suffocated to death with a combination of heavy sedation and intubation and if that didn’t finish you off, the kidney melting Remdesivir would- to act as another statistic for the Fear Factory News Bulletins.

So this type of Minesweeper approach to the Allopathic Death Cult is going to be the real focus point for this article. I would like to use the analogy of Colin Fry, A British Medium and Television entertainer, because that is what he was, purely for entertainment purposes. He would ask/Fein spiritual connection with the audience, and it is a tactic of many of these stage performers like Hypnotists, that there was something appearing to him, something completely ubiquitous and non specific.

“I am seeing the colour Blue! Is there anyone in the audience who has a connection with the colour Blue”

Now you have to bare in mind that the Audience members have already gone through one MineSweeper filter to be even sat in the studio in the first place, they had to be fucking sad enough to watch Colin Fry’s other shows, believe it and THEN that sad to give up a day of their life and presumably pay hard earned cash to go watch this guy pull the wool over people’s eyes with basic leading psychology.

Marjorie from Widnes sticks her hand up “Oh that’s me, my dear Brian who passed away, he was an Everton fan and they play in Blue Shirts”.

Colin was locked in.

“That’s right! Brian is with us now in the Studio.” He squints his eyes and places his forefingers on his temples. “He says not to be depressed”

Marjorie looks amazed, her long lost husband Brian who died falling off a Steam Roller on the M62 had come back to pass on his love from the afterlife (Which is somewhere near Bolton), and says unlike him, who was flattened as thin as a French Crepe, she is not to be depressed.

I don’t think I have to carry on with the analogy, however entertaining it may be for you to get the basic concept that asking leading questions to gullible people is how confidence tricksters operate. This is the exact way that the Allopathic Death Cult is throwing out the catch net to onboard unwitting clients onto its conveyor belt of drug regimen abuse purely to line their own pockets and meet political agendas. The area that I want to focus once again in on is the area of the Nocebo effect. This is the psychological manipulation technique, dubbed as basically the “evil twin” of the placebo effect.

The Nocebo Effect

What it means It happens when negative expectations cause real negative symptoms, even though there’s no harmful physical cause. In other words:

If you believe something will make you feel worse, your body can actually produce those symptoms. Simple example Imagine a doctor gives you a harmless sugar pill but says:

“Some people feel nausea or headaches from this.” Even though the pill does nothing, you might actually feel sick—that’s the nocebo effect. Why it happens Your brain is powerful. Expectations can influence: Pain perception

Hormones and stress responses

Heart rate and digestion This involves brain mechanisms studied in neuroscience and psychology. Real-world cases Patients report side effects from medications they never actually took

Reading a long list of side effects can increase the chance of experiencing them

Negative news about a disease can amplify symptoms in people who aren’t ill Key takeaway The nocebo effect shows that expectations don’t just shape your thoughts—they can shape your physical experience.

During 2020 I only closely followed the political machinations in any sort of detail in the UK largely because it is my first language and the French politics was just a little out of my depth in terms of understanding free flowing political jargon, despite it being the country in which I am residing. I am going to assume that most other countries were the same but feel free to point out that this may not be the case if you happen to know better from the countries in which you live:

The UK gov hired a whole load of academic wonks and called it COBR = Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms or COBRA meetings just for that added satanist overtones that everything the State did was dripping in during those years. As part of this was the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE- oh look wonderful natural people come to save us *spare me*), now nearly half of these “experts” brought in to discuss the important matter of how to fake a pandemic were Behavioral Psychologists, people like the absolute frothing demon Susan Michie, who said stuff like “Social Distancing Should Stay Forever”.

So we know very well that this front of house behavioral psychology battering ram is incredibly important to how the state what to view your health. We can see how they operate in this arena and are going to fire shots of suggestibility and Nocebo until they are all spent. This Nocebo effect by the way is very well studied in academia and for all of the SAGE demons they will be incredibly well aware of such a thing having their establishment credentials from all of the boring institutions that do these types of social studies as part and parcel of the daily operating procedures of a Marxist Hive.

So let’s take a look at the power of suggestion and how it may be seen to affect health. Here we will stay in topic with a (Failed- of course) Contagion Study by Dochez et Al in 1930. One healthy participant found out that they were part of a contagion study trying to infect people with “Influenza”. When they found out, they developed a Severe Influenza Like Symptoms, only for those severe symptoms to magically disappear when they were reliably informed that nobody else got sick in the trial. This astounding incident really rams home the power of suggestion especially when it comes to the incredibly personal and touchy subject of health, double especially when it comes to “viruses” in the eyes of Normies; what could be a more emotive Nocebo weapon that the literal air you air breathing has invisible monsters in it that at any minute could make you choke to death on your own mucus.

There is an absolute wealth of literature on this subject and would certainly be an article, probably even a series of articles on this subject alone (Which if I ever manage to find out how to create a 72hr day, would gladly commence) . Needless to say, I don’t want to get too carried away from the reason why we are here for the initial paper, so I will leave you with a link (On the title pic) and the abstract of this experimental paper which concludes that the Nocebo effect is more powerful than the placebo effect. Taking people and placing electrodes and heating devices on their forearms they used suggestive questions and blinding to measure the effects on perceived pain.

This is really quite astounding when discussing the issue of health and pharmaceuticals, especially in the theatre of war that was 2020. That there is essentially no way, behaviorally to full mitigate the psychological damage done by the media propaganda of telling the world the air could kill them and suggesting their low-grade symptoms were the onset of having this deadly transmissible monster inside of them. Even if the Vax was a sugar pill, the fear from the initial propagandizing would do MORE damage than the placebo of the cure. Let that sink in for a minute.

Abstract Placebo and nocebo effects illustrate the profound influence of cognitive-affective processes on symptom perception and treatment outcomes, with the potential to significantly alter responses to medical interventions. Despite their clinical relevance, the question of how placebo and nocebo effects differ in strength and duration remains largely unexplored. Using a within-subject design in 104 healthy individuals, we investigated and directly compared the magnitude and persistence of placebo and nocebo effects on experimental pain. Effects were assessed immediately after their induction through verbal instructions and conditioning and at a 1-week follow-up. The study was preregistered in the German Clinical Trials Register (registration number: DRKS00029228). Significant placebo and nocebo effects were detected on days 1 and 8, but nocebo effects were stronger on both test days. Sustained effects after 1 week were primarily predicted by individuals’ experienced effects on day 1. Our findings underscore the enduring nature of placebo and nocebo effects in pain, with nocebo responses demonstrating consistently greater strength, which is consistent with an evolutionarily advantageous ‘better-safe-than-sorry’ strategy. These insights emphasise the significant impact of nocebo effects and stress the need to prioritise efforts to mitigate them in clinical practice.

Fabricating an illness

Let’s get back to the original paper that the article is about, we have laid the groundwork and the setting for showing quite why this type of predictive programming, especially in the health arena, is so deadly, if you were to combine this initial programming, say with an even more deadly drugs or medical intervention regimen then it is the perfect recipe for an Iatrogenic Holocaust.

Bixonimania didn’t exist before 15 March 2024, when two blog posts about it appeared on the website Medium. Then, on 26 April and 6 May that year, two preprints about the condition popped up on the academic social network SciProfiles (see https://doi.org/qzm5 and https://doi.org/qzm4). The lead author was a phoney researcher named Lazljiv Izgubljenovic, whose photograph was created with AI. Osmanovic Thunström says the idea to invent Izgubljenovic and bixonimania came out of studies on how large language models work. When she teaches her students how AI systems formulate their ‘knowledge’, she shows them how the Common Crawl database, a giant trawl of the Internet’s contents, informs their outputs. She also shows students how prompt injection — giving an AI chatbot a prompt that shunts it outside of its safety guard rails — can manipulate the output. Because she works in the medical field, she decided to create a condition related to health and hit on the name bixonimania because it “sounded ridiculous”, she says. “I wanted to be really clear to any physician or any medical staff that this is a made-up condition, because no eye condition would be called mania — that’s a psychiatric term.” If that wasn’t sufficient to raise suspicions, Osmanovic Thunström planted many clues in the preprints to alert readers that the work was fake. Izgubljenovic works at a non-existent university called Asteria Horizon University in the equally fake Nova City, California. One paper’s acknowledgements thank “Professor Maria Bohm at The Starfleet Academy for her kindness and generosity in contributing with her knowledge and her lab onboard the USS Enterprise”. Both papers say they were funded by “the Professor Sideshow Bob Foundation for its work in advanced trickery. This works is a part of a larger funding initiative from the University of Fellowship of the Ring and the Galactic Triad”. Even if readers didn’t make it all the way to the ends of the papers, they would have encountered red flags early on, such as statements that “this entire paper is made up” and “Fifty made-up individuals aged between 20 and 50 years were recruited for the exposure group”.

The author of the spoof paper Almira Osmanovic Thunström is indeed involved in the academic institutions at the University of Gothenburg and Chalmers Industriteknik in Sweden, this would enable her to get a certain amount of credibility in the Peer Review system in the first place. Needless to say though her spoof paper, like the hundreds of spoof papers as we saw were being pumped out fooling the Peer Reviewed Journals in the article Peer Pressure, her’s just avoided some of the filters despite including little Easter Eggs intentionally saying that this was a spoof paper.

We have a bit of a double edged sword going on here and I just want to highlight the exact cacophonous ramifications of this. Yes she was on the inside of the Peer Reviewed System, Ok we all understand how this is a self reinforcing dogmatic protectorate cult that is just pumping out fraudulent State Propaganda, we have highlighted the failings of this system and are all too familiar with its machinations. The element that is potentially even more alarming is the fact that essential Almira could have been you or me, outside of their system as a layperson. She just uploaded her spoof to a pre-print and then let an LLM from the AIs do the rest.

Because the AIs essentially have them same programming from all of the mainstream sources with this inbuilt Predictive Programming of disease diagnosis with the likes of WebMd, Medscape and the Mayo Clinic Connect, they are going to crawl any papers matching the queries into AI and if given a little nudge with a few fake queries forcing the connection will start to integrate it into its responses.

We can see a new form of CronyCapitalism emerging, that has all the features of this Elitist State Club that circles the wagon, but this time it has integrated an AI grease to lubricate its gears to Warp Speed. The onboarding into the Allopathic Death Cult just shifted 10 gears forward whereby a worried parent or unsuspecting normie are going to be typing symptoms online (Because AI is fully integrated into all search engines now) blissfully unaware that now that they are not only being profiled into being hooked up on Pharmaceutical life support for as long as you’ll let them, no now you are also being profiled by any predatory “independent” drug pusher, quack and snake oil salesmen in the Kingdom.

You are going to be getting all sorts of nefarious actors, such as the glut of Con Ops out there on the Twittersphere saying they have papers that show the benefits of Gobbling Rat Poison (Vitamin D) to alleviate the effects of Non Existent Viruses. Just spam 1000 different made up AI papers that include any and all symptoms and made up proof that the Ratty pills cure them. “Are you suffering from hangnail? Well our special brand of super dooper rat poison have been shown in the medical literature to cure the underlying rat poison deficiency that you have that causes hangnails, 100% of the time, how does it work? Well it is something very complex to do with altering your genetics, which is why our rat poison costs a little bit extra”.

Soon after Osmanovic Thunström first posted information about the phoney condition, it started showing up in the output of the most commonly used LLM chatbots. On 13 April 2024, Microsoft Bing’s Copilot was declaring that “Bixonimania is indeed an intriguing and relatively rare condition”, and on the same day, Google’s Gemini was informing users that “Bixonimania is a condition caused by excessive exposure to blue light” and advising people to visit an ophthalmologist. On 27 April 2024, the Perplexity AI answer engine outlined its prevalence — one in 90,000 individuals were affected — and that same month, OpenAI’s ChatGPT was telling users whether their symptoms amounted to bixonimania. Some of those responses were prompted by asking about bixonimania, and others were in response to questions about hyperpigmentation on the eyelids from blue-light exposure. Such answers by LLMs have alarmed some experts. “If the scientific process itself and the systems that support that process are skilled, and they aren’t capturing and filtering out chunks like these, we’re doomed,” says Alex Ruani, a doctoral researcher in health misinformation at University College London. “This is a masterclass on how mis- and disinformation operates.” Ruani says that the details of the fake-disease experiment might seem silly, but there’s a bigger, more fundamental issue. “It looks funny, but hold on, we have a problem here,” she says. Online misinformation isn’t new; Google has long battled attempts to game its search rankings with fake or misleading content. The company and others have spent years refining algorithms to rank and filter the information that search engines present to users, but LLMs struggle with this. Since the fake papers came out, some versions of major LLMs have become sophisticated enough to express suspicion about bixonimania. When asked about the condition on 11 March, 2026, for example, ChatGPT declared that the condition “is probably a made-up, fringe, or pseudoscientific label”. But a few days later, ChatGPT was less sceptical, saying: “Bixonimania is a proposed new subtype of periorbital melanosis (dark circles around the eyes) thought to be associated with exposure to blue light from digital screens.” In mid-March, Microsoft Copilot said that bixonimania “is not a widely recognized medical diagnosis yet, but several emerging papers and case reports discuss it as a benign, misdiagnosed condition linked to prolonged exposure to bluelight sources such as screens”. And in January this year, Perplexity was describing bixonimania as “an emerging term”. When shown that response, a Perplexity spokesperson said: “Perplexity’s central advantage is accuracy. We don’t claim to be 100% accurate, but we do claim to be the AI company most focused on accuracy.” An OpenAI spokesperson said: “The models that power today’s version of ChatGPT are significantly better at providing safe, accurate medical information, and studies conducted before GPT-5 reflect capabilities that users would not encounter today.” When asked about past responses from Gemini that treated bixonimania as a real condition, a Google spokesperson said such results reflected the performance of an earlier model. They added, “We have always been transparent about the limitations of generative AI and provide in-app prompts to encourage users to double-check information. For sensitive matters such as medical advice, Gemini recommends users consult with qualified professionals.” Microsoft did not respond to a request for comment. Related AI ‘scientists’ joined these research teams: here’s what happened Part of the problem is that AI models can offer wildly different results depending on exactly what is asked and what kind of information they are drawing on. Search for “bixonimania”, and Google’s AI overview might treat it as a legitimate condition. Ask it “Is bixonimania real?” and the same AI overview might confirm that it isn’t legitimate. Mahmud Omar, a physician and researcher specializing in the applications of AI in health care at Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts, says the speed at which AI firms are rolling out new models makes it difficult to reach “a pipeline, a consensus or a methodology to automatically test each model”. The format of the fake-disease experiment — and the way the results pretended to be from an official source, namely an academic paper, might have been a key factor in its success. In a separate study of 20 LLMs, Omar found that LLMs are more prone to hallucinate and elaborate on misinformation when the text they’re processing looks professionally medical — formatted like a hospital discharge note or clinical paper — than when it comes from social-media posts (M. Omar et al. Lancet Digit. Health 8, 100949; 2026). “When the text looks professional and written as a doctor writes, there’s an increase in the hallucination rates,” says Omar. The experiment’s reach has now spread into the published medical literature. The bixonimania research has been cited by a handful of researchers, including a study that appeared in Cureus, a journal published by Springer Nature, the publisher of Nature, by researchers at the Maharishi Markandeshwar Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Mullana, India (S. Banchhor et al. Cureus 16, e74625 (2024); retraction 18, r223 (2026)). (Nature’s news team is editorially independent of its publisher.) That study cites one of the fake preprints and says: “Bixonimania is an emerging form of POM [periorbital melanosis] linked to blue light exposure; further research on the mechanism is underway.” The corresponding author did not respond to a request for comment on this story. After Nature contacted Cureus to ask for comment, the journal retracted the paper on 30 March. The retraction notice says: “This article has been retracted by the Editor-in-Chief due to the presence of three irrelevant references, including one reference to a fictitious disease. As a result, the journal’s editorial staff no longer has confidence in the accuracy or provenance of the work, thus requiring retraction. The authors disagree with the decision to retract.” Ruani says the problem goes beyond LLMs because the bixonimania experiment also hoodwinked humans who cited the fake research. “We need to protect our trust like gold,” she says. “It’s a mess right now.”

In this next section we see the real gears of war turning as the AI starts to become a little wary of dishing out Bixonimania as a disease calling it in some instances as a “fringe idea” but on the other side we now have entering the chat some real people that are citing this work in their papers, not just any old paper but quite ironically, Springer Nature, the very paper this article is written in. Talk about lack of self awareness, that they are proudly walking around with egg on their face, pointing everyone who also has egg on their face and commenting about how bad it smells.

Once again we see how the self reinforcing cycle of these cults operate in a ratchet effect, one fraudulent step forward takes something so far, then another cog in the machine clicks forward and masticates it into a pulp in the middle for a third tube to squirt it into some sausage Visking tubing.

Experimental concerns Osmanovic Thunström had reservations while developing her experiment; she worried about the risks of seeding a fake illness into the scientific literature. So she contacted an ethics adviser to assess concerns about the work, and picked a comparatively low-stakes condition to limit the impact. “I wanted to make sure that we’re not creating more harm than good through demonstrating it in this way,” she says. That adviser, David Sundemo, a physician who conducts research on AI in health care at the University of Gothenburg, says that decision was finely balanced. “I think it’s very valuable work, but it’s also kind of controversial in some ways, especially when it comes to displaying this false information,” he says. “From my perspective, it’s worth the ethical cost of planting false information in this regard,” Sundemo says. Related Science and the new age of AI: a Nature special But even with those checks, the experiment sits uncomfortably with some researchers. “It does seem to me that they’ve generated a form of misinformation,” says Glenn Cohen at Harvard Law School in Cambridge, Massachusetts, who specializes in the intersection of medical ethics and law. However, he still says he thinks it is a “great study” and “tracking results is good”. For her part, Osmanovic Thunström is torn over what to do about the two fake papers, and will be discussing this with other researchers. “If retracted, it might be hard for others to find the source and verify our path,” she says. “If left, it will continue to be recalled in searches.” The question she feels she has to tackle is whether leaving the preprints out there does more harm than the good it does by demonstrating the potential issues of AI. The bixonimania experiment is a fresh spin on a bigger issue — the poisoning of AI systems by people who manipulate the academic literature. Elisabeth Bik, a microbiologist and research-integrity sleuth, notes that researchers have created fake books and papers to inflate their citation counts on Google Scholar — thereby exploiting the same automated indexing systems that feed into LLM training data. The worry is that the more fake content is fed into AI models, the more likely those AI models are to regurgitate the fake information, spooling us further away from facts and reality. “It’s all automated, so there’s very little chance of a human interfering and taking out fake information,” she says. It is particularly dangerous when fabricated information seeps into medical guidance from LLMs, says Bik. “That can be very harmful.” And as more AI companies roll out health-focused products — OpenAI released ChatGPT Health in January, for example — the potential damage resulting from anything going wrong increases, some researchers told Nature. OpenAI challenges that view. “ChatGPT Health is powered by our latest models which offer the highest performance in real-world health use, stronger clinical reasoning, fewer factual errors, and improved performance on evaluations,” an OpenAI spokesperson says. They add that Osmanovic Thunström’s outcomes “reflect capabilities that users would not encounter today in ChatGPT or ChatGPT Health”. But among some researchers, there’s a growing scepticism about the abilities of AI models in medicine. When asked about this kind of usage, Cohen said: “There are open questions about how much trust it deserves, especially as to application-specific questions.” AI’s uncritical tendency to suck up information, often without verifying its accuracy, means there is a risk we could see an “information asymmetry”, says Jennifer Byrne, a molecular oncologist and research-integrity sleuth at the University of Sydney in Australia. A single corrective paper about cancer research, for example, can be overwhelmed by hundreds of papers repeating a false claim, she says. “ChatGPT is pretty confident to fill in the gaps and give people all kinds of information about where that cell line came from, the patient from which it originated, how it’s been used in the literature, its research utility and so on,” she says. And if LLMs can be poisoned, “this is something that’s concerning for us,” says Byrne. Another concern is that models could be gamed — potentially for commercial benefit. Osmanovic Thunström says that a bad actor could exploit the same technique she used, for profit. “What if I was a salesman of blue-light glasses and I wanted to use this as an argument?” she says. A would-be salesperson could say, “You can just talk to ChatGPT, and they’ll tell you this is a problem. You can avoid it with these really expensive glasses,” she suggests. One way to tackle this would be to have an automated, open-access evaluation pipeline — a standardized battery of tests that every consumer-facing health model would have to pass before deployment, checking not just for hallucinations but also for susceptibility to misinformation, socio-demographic biases and other pressure points. “We should evaluate it and have a pipeline for continuous evaluation,” says Omar. Time is of the essence, because Byrne is concerned that the issue identified by Osmanovic Thunström might just be the tip of the iceberg. “It is worrying when these major claims are just passing through the literature unchallenged, or passing through peer review unchallenged,” she says. “I think there’s a probably a lot of other issues that haven’t been uncovered.” That’s something that worries other experts, too, as AI becomes the norm in all areas of our lives, including how people think about their health. “We and our health shouldn’t be the beta testers for companies,” says Cohen.

In this last section the most furious of hand wringing occurs. You have to have the moral fibre of well… a pharmaceutical rep to be able to not laugh/cry/visibly mouth the words “what the flying fuck” when the author feigns some sort of crisis of confidence over the ethics of her spoof and even brings in another one of her psychopath… I mean professional colleagues to soothe her furrowed brow. “I wanted to make sure that we’re not creating more harm than good through demonstrating it in this way”… Ok Love how about even the most fleeting of seconds to to stop and think that MAYBE…. just MAYBE this exact thing is going on right now… not with made up diseases but with shit you think is REAL. No?! Non!? Of course not, these people are semi functioning retards that have had all parts of their discerning cognitive cortex excised from them by the aforementioned sausage factory.

She then goes on to make the point that I made earlier that the proverbial Highway robber could “exploit” her little hack to intentionally cause harm. Yes well that is the obvious thing as there is intent and we all know how important the intent part to nefarious actions are (Boat loads of sarcasm- obvs) . No, as usual it is the massive elephant in the room that is evading our vexed Skandi heroine.

CONCLUSION

I will conclude this article with a very basic demonstration, I will write it in the hope that it will seep its way into the consciousness of our eponymous Skandi Heroine, hopefully so that it absorbs into her fleshy grey matter and she wakes the fuck up to smell a new dawning reality of the mendaciousness of the medical system, and I am optimistic in it achieving such a thing. I believe this exact article will be seeded by an LLM which will filter its way toward her and miraculous everlasting change will occur (Everest, K2 and the rest of the Himalayan mountain range amounts of Sarcasm).

Q: Can you list the symptoms of fear. Fear isn’t just a feeling—it shows up in your body, your thoughts, and your behavior. The exact mix varies from person to person, but most symptoms fall into a few clear categories: 🧠 Mental & emotional symptoms Sudden sense of danger or dread

Feeling overwhelmed or out of control

Racing thoughts or difficulty concentrating

Irritability or heightened alertness

A strong urge to escape or avoid something ❤️ Physical symptoms Rapid heartbeat (palpitations)

Sweating or chills

Trembling or shaking

Shortness of breath or tight chest

Nausea or stomach discomfort

Dry mouth

Dizziness or feeling faint These are driven by your body’s fight-or-flight response, which prepares you to react quickly to danger. 🚶 Behavioral symptoms Avoiding certain places, people, or situations

Freezing or feeling unable to move

Seeking reassurance from others

Restlessness or pacing 🧬 Severe fear / panic-level symptoms In intense cases (like a panic attack), symptoms can escalate to: Feeling like you’re losing control or “going crazy”

Fear of dying

Tingling or numbness

Detachment from reality (derealization) Fear is a normal survival response, but if these symptoms happen often, feel overwhelming, or appear without a clear cause, they can be linked to conditions like Anxiety Disorder or Panic Disorder. If you want, I can help you figure out whether what you’re experiencing is typical fear, anxiety, or something more specific.

Can you list the symptoms of Covid 19 Common symptoms of COVID-19 These are the most frequently reported symptoms: Fever or chills

Dry cough

Fatigue (tiredness)

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Headache

Muscle or body aches Other possible symptoms Some people also experience: Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Runny or blocked nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Chest discomfort ⚠️ Serious symptoms (seek medical help urgently) Difficulty breathing or severe shortness of breath

Persistent chest pain or pressure

Confusion or trouble staying awake

Bluish lips or face

Here I have cropped and underlined the main symptoms of Fear that come from ChatGPT via WebMD so that we can see them next to the same sources for “Covid 19” above, with the caption that these are the triggers that you should “seek medical help urgently”. Notice that the symptoms of fear are absolutely identical to the symptoms that you are instructed, literally ordered through ironically Fear based tactics to submit yourself to the Allopathic Death cult.

Let’s spell this out, this exact scenario playing out in Feb/March 2020, you are a fat, out of shape normie, binging on the SAD, the news are running wall to wall scary movies about Chinese men dropping death in the street, killed because of the invisible flying spaghetti monster just flew up his nose. You wholesale believe it. Maybe you are detoxing at the time as we break into Spring, bit of a dribbly nose, a couch or something, not that those symptoms are even needed. You type into Google what are the symptoms you need to watch out for because you are a bit afraid, for if this spaghetti monster flies up your nose, you are pretty out of shape right?

The Google churns out these symptoms ****Bing Bing…. elevated heart rate, shortness of breath, dizziness feeling feint**** O.k I only have one of those, my heart rate is elevated because I’m a little bit fearful of catching the Coof. I was next to that guy who wasn’t wearing his mask properly at the shops….

You see where this is going.

It is an intentional self reinforcing cycle of Behavioral Predictive Programming to literally push people onto the Train Carts heading Medical Auschwitz. Combine this with a test, affirmation that they definitely got the Coof and it is a roll of the dice, they were in the lap of the White Coated Gods as to their outcomes depending on National and Local protocols in place and which flavor of Medical Nazi you had stood at the end of your bed.

You need precisely NOTHING, no causative agent whatsoever in this entirely plausible (This IS what happened in a vast majority of cases, especially the early ones ) scenario. Sure you could even have localized triggers in chemical/electromagnetic/stress and psychological but these would only add to the fundamental machinations that MAKE, the literally generate and fabricate death and disease from nothing other than TV propaganda, combined with Search Engine Medical Predictive Programming.

Really Thunstrom knows this at the back of her mind with this simple phrase “So she contacted an ethics adviser to assess concerns about the work, and picked a comparatively low-stakes condition to limit the impact” . Yes she knows full well that you wouldn’t want to induce any sort of medical intervention with your fake disease, because those are where the death and disease comes from.

Will we ever see this Satan fellating, sick to the core catch net of medical cadavers stopped? Yes, of course, to me this is no different to every other institutional dogmatic cult like Medieval Religion, it will come to pass….. and then be replaced by something different that is equally as monumentally retarded… but it will cease and I think that we are making a sizeable dent in raising awareness of these practices, step by step.

Peace.

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