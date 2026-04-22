The Virology Controls Studies Project

The Virology Controls Studies Project

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Fager 132's avatar
Fager 132
3d

"[I]f LLMs can be poisoned, 'this is something that’s concerning for us.'"

Well, of course they can be poisoned. Of course they can be gamed. They're *supposed* to be. That's the entire point of them. OpenAI admitted last year that even with perfect data, LLMs will always lie and hallucinate "due to fundamental statistical and computational limits" and "fundamental mathematical constraints." Allowing that shit anywhere near any human endeavor that relies on knowledge and history--notably law and medicine--is suicide and should be criminalized.

Besides AI's applications to the surveillance state, the deliberate corruption of objectivity is its only other reason for existing. It's there to destroy people's ability to tell real from fake. That contributes to learned helplessness and that's good for psychopaths who need mental passivity and indifference in the people they want to rule.

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
3d

An excellent look at the severe issues with ai - which, after two forays, I have chosen never to use again if I can help it.

Somehow, this does not surprise Me, but it's nice having details!

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