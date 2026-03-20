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I wanted to get this “emergency” article out, so apologies if it is a little “rough around the edges”. I have just returned from the U.S working on the full falsification of the PCR/Genetics so have been preoccupied with that, hence have fallen a little behind on writing for the moment, but lots in the pipeline. I wanted to get this out as quickly as possible as we should have come to realize that they are rolling out this hoax at a bit of a speed (probably nothing like the Scamdemic) but they are seemingly pulling a few levers. So I feel if I can get something out there quick enough we can put out a few fires early on . I also feel compelled to do this because the first “event” happened in my Home town of Canterbury UK where I went to school (In the Cloisters of Canterbury Cathedral), in a Club (Club Chemistry) where I spent a lot of my formative years drinking Jaegerbombs and Voddy Redbulls.

So let’s actually start with this story… well….when the story started. As it was certainly not in March of 2026. No it actually started in September of 2025, strangely enough however it DID start in Kent, UK.

There was a “Pandemic Preparedness” exercise run in the UK where they went with a deadly contagious disease prevalent in children and young adults where one of the symptoms was Meningitis. More conveniently this exercise was run in conjunction with Kent County Council.

Also to note was a tender that went out at exactly the same time for a batch of Meningitis B Vaccines. This tender from September 2025, the exact time of the exercise was awarded in 2026.

So here we have all of the machinations for a hoax set in to motion, planned, accounted for and rolled out within 6 months. They are moving at Warp-speed these days. But I am not really here to focus too much attention on the bunch of twisted twats posing as authority. We all know what they are capable of, in terms of fabricating the spread of some contagious disease and rolling out dangerous drugs to combat it, to line their pockets and to keep the allopathic conveyor belt of death and disease ticking along nicely.

This time I am here to combat the notion that there can be “contagious” Meningitis at all, as it is once again rather convenient that this time they have gone with a Bacterial cause rather than “Viral” (I would like to think that the Virology Control Studies Project had some part to play in this change of thinking). Notice the Bacterial part to that sentence is not in inverted commas, largely because we can all agree that Bacteria exist. We can see them living and moving about in a light microscope. They have MANY different classifications according to their appearance, but mainly because of the way they stain either Gram Positive or Negative and their respective “Genetic” sequence.

Regular readers should well know by now my thoughts on the later criteria, but just to bring everyone up to speed; Both Gram Staining and Genetics are inferences, lab values of no relevance to these Bacteria, they are uncontrolled, unscientific stories ascribed this time to living things and I would conclude that there are vastly fewer actual Bacterial strains than they claim. BUT! They definitely do exist and they are found a lot of the time in higher number at the site of infection. Of course, they are the scavengers of the Microbiome. However this is where I depart from the Mainstream in regards to disease causation and you will see very shortly why:

This is the thought experiment that I employ when talking about bacteria. Parasitic scavengers on the macroscale are things like maggots. Maggots are drawn to dead and dying organic matter ONLY. They have been used historically to clean wounds, like leeches because of their absolute clinical precision when it comes to ONLY touching dead and dying tissue. If you were to put your hand in a bucket of maggots they would do nothing, they would cause no disease, they would cause no trauma. If you put a dead chicken in the bucket, it would strip it to bone in a matter of days.

If you had a rubbish heap those maggots would continually feed until they developed into flies, which would then produce more maggots which in turn would produce more flies at some point very soon the dump would become overrun with flies.

Take ALL of this analogy and apply it to the Microbiological level. We all have Bacteria in our bodies, they are neither “good” nor “bad” as the marketing suggests (Hegelian Dialectic in full force). They are just Bacteria. They feed on dead and dying tissue, in wounds and on food stuck in your teeth and on “infected” tissue (out of balance ionically, hence dying). They are not causing the disease, they are merely there, actually clearing up the diseased tissue. If there is a lot and you have really injured yourself or thrown your terrain way out of whack, these Bacteria will go to town, and replicate and just like the flies because extremely numerous. It is at this point the Bacteria, although not necessarily causing the disease can not be helpful, they themselves full of metabolites of some of the chemicals (in the case that it was a chemical caused “infection” imbalance) can enter the blood stream and cause systemic problems (Sepsis).

This is why, I do not recommend AntiBiotics (anti-life) for anything but systemic infections, to clear some of the by products of a large amount of tissue death. In this case they can be used to good effect, although with resulting side-effects of course, but we are discussing life or death situations.

The Hoax

It seems that they wasted no time and jumped straight into it ( obviously were running out of Ferrari money from the Scamdemic being over). You know how they love to signal and leave their killer calling cards right? Well this one was no different. Front and center is the fact that their claimed ground Zero is Club Chemistry (Smacks forehead). For those who follow “the numbers” that is C= 3rd letter of the alphabet so CC= 33… also taking place in Canterbury City =33.

The student that they claimed died from Meningitis (admitted with flu like symptoms after a night of heavy drinking and systematically killed by the medical establishment) went to the University of Kent, officially and affectionately named The European University because it is a rampant nest of Marxist agitators, heavily funded by Soros and the EU. Hence it takes little imagination to see why this hoax is kicking off here.

So they are claiming that this Contagious spreading event occurred on the weekend starting on Friday 6th March at Club Chemistry. Now I will take this time and impart some local knowledge into proceedings as I happened as mentioned previously to have frequented this “Club” as a Yoot. It’s is very well regarded (because it is) a grotty dive. It is situated on the ring road in the dead end of town opposite the Equally dead Canterbury East train station. To any normie, the idea that you can get a deadly brain parasite from this place would be perfectly plausible. Numerous times have I got and a lot of other people got particularly bad hangovers (more than usual) from their reluctance to keep the booze lines clean. Just general rot, mold, fermented sugary drinks etc all add up to an overactive drink that can cause the bowels to evacuate and induce fevers (Read my article entitled “Food Poisoning”).

So it is little wonder this rather farcical headline exists noting that a student left a club with blurred vision and unable to walk after a night out. Really this NOT happening should have been more newsworthy:

The Science

I am not going to dwell on the individual cases of the people claimed to be “infected”/die from this as with any of these health related issues, unless you explicitly know every tiny minute detail about the previous health and habits of each case, it is a complete wild goose chase of assumptions. I will simply put ALL of the details about this bacteria and its ability to cause disease and also just some of the hospital protocols involved in “infection” diagnosis, “treatment” and “prevention”.

Although it is very much in the wheelhouse of the powers that be to A completely fake this i.e a False Flag event where nobody got hurt, the names and people are fabricated OR B to have started some kind of event by poisoning people at this club and at subsequent events to trigger the idea of a spreading pathogen. I find Occam’s Razor useful in this situation that when I lay all of the moving parts of this hoax out, you will see that neither of those are necessary.

The Hypothesis

This is what has happened in my opinion and it doesn’t deviate away from practically every other germ theory hoax in history (apart from may a few of the CNS symptomology ones that did involve chemical poisoning like “polio”). The symptoms of Meningitis are actually extremely low grade if need be, non specific and align easily with heavy drink and drug use. The establishment had been laying heavy propaganda groundwork in conjunction with Kent County Council about a Meningitis scare. All it takes is one student with low grade symptoms to report to medical staff who admit them to hospital on “precautionary” measures, they then systematically put in induced coma to protect their “swelling Brain” pump full of drugs and kill them.

So here are the symptoms that are associated with Meningitis, apart from potentially convulsions and a non disappearing rash these are all extremely commonly occurring symptoms of either Flu (detox as a result of poor terrain- processed food, drink, drugs, pharma, stress, chemical household products/environment etc etc) or just a good old Hangover from a weekend of drinking and/or drugs.

Also heavily to note is the general landscape of Pharmaceutical movements in Kent (and the rest of the country for when this hoax goes nationwide) as aligning almost exactly to the “Pandemic Preparedness” exercise 25/26 there was a big push to get HPV vaxes into the arms of as many 14-24 yr olds as possible. This is obviously a MASSIVE coincidence that it is the exact demographic now coming down with the symptoms that also match EXACTLY the side effects of said vax.

The HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccine—most commonly Gardasil 9—is generally very safe. Like most vaccines, its side effects are usually mild and temporary, and serious reactions are rare. 🟢 Common side effects (very frequent) These usually show up within a day or two: Pain, redness, or swelling at the injection site

Headache

Fatigue

Mild fever

Muscle or joint pain 👉 These are just signs your immune system is responding to the vaccine. 🟡 Less common side effects Nausea

Dizziness

Fainting (especially in adolescents—this is why people are asked to sit/lie down briefly after the shot) 🔴 Rare but serious side effects Severe allergic reaction ( anaphylaxis ) Symptoms: difficulty breathing, swelling of face/throat, rapid heartbeat Happens very rarely and usually shortly after vaccination



Even quite ironically the side effects from the Meningitis B Vaccine are almost identical to those of the claimed symptoms for Meningitis that would certainly tick enough boxes to have you admitted to hospital given the right amount of media propaganda pumped into a localized community.

DA BACTERIA

Let’s have a look see at the critter that they are claiming is so very damaging. In a light microscope really they still need to be stained to be able to be differentiated from the surrounding tissue. When done so they are nothing more than round dots. This will be the sum total of observation for diagnostics.

Below is the TEM image where you can see that they are a diplococci i.e the round blob is actually two sections fused together. That’s fine and all but we all know they are just staining these Gram Negative and calling it a day.

So just by looks alone, there are at least 12 other species of Bacteria, most which the medical establishment readily admit are completely harmless. All of them are coincidentally Gram Negative on stain.

1. Neisseria gonorrhoeae – Gram-negative ✅ 2. Neisseria lactamica – Gram-negative ✅ 3. Neisseria sicca – Gram-negative ✅ 4. Neisseria subflava – Gram-negative ✅ 5. Neisseria mucosa – Gram-negative ✅ 6. Neisseria cinerea – Gram-negative ✅ 7. Moraxella catarrhalis – Gram-negative ✅ 8. Kingella kingae – Gram-negative ✅ 9. Kingella denitrificans – Gram-negative ✅ 10. Veillonella spp. – Gram-negative ✅ 11. Acinetobacter spp. (small cocco-bacilli forms) – Gram-negative ✅ 12. Some rare cocci like Enterobacteriaceae cocci forms? – most are Gram-negative (though some coccoid forms of Enterococcus or Staphylococcus would be Gram-positive, but they weren’t on the original list) ❌

So of course if you had ANY doubt whatsoever, YES they ARE using PCR to diagnose this disease in a clinical setting. Because of it’s claimed speed and “reliability”. So here we see with a sharp focus, that despite Bacteria very much existing, they are still using the fraudulent PCR test to ramp up numbers and hook people onto deadly medical protocols.

Yes — in modern clinical practice, PCR testing has become a primary tool for confirming Neisseria meningitidis, especially in urgent or complicated cases. But it’s usually part of a combined approach rather than the sole method. Here’s how it works in context: 1. Why PCR is favored Speed: PCR can detect bacterial DNA in hours , much faster than waiting for culture growth (24–48 hours).

Sensitivity: PCR works even if the patient has already started antibiotics , which can inhibit bacterial growth in cultures.

Specificity: Can differentiate N. meningitidis from look-alikes like N. gonorrhoeae, Neisseria lactamica, or Moraxella.

Serogrouping: Some PCR assays can identify the capsular serogroup (A, B, C, W, Y), which is important for outbreak control and vaccination decisions. 2. How PCR is used Sample: usually CSF, blood, or sometimes throat swab if meningococcal carriage is suspected.

Detects specific gene targets , e.g.: ctrA (capsule transport) → confirms meningococcus porA → serogroup and subtype

Real-time PCR machines can provide results in 2–6 hours.

THE MEDICAL KILLING FIELDS

So they have laid the trap, taken young adults predisposed to drinking, smoking and doing drugs heavily, they have foisted bullshit pHARMaceuticals into their arms such as the HPV vax, that coincidentally have identical side effects to the symptomology of Meningitis. At any point they can use these symptoms and ring the alarm bells that there is a “Suspected” Meningitis outbreak. But these kiddos aren’t quite ready yet, they are going to need a bit of working over before they can be really sick/die and they make it onto the News to get the lemmings queuing up for the next round of Caribbean Holidays, I mean Vaxes.

So you take a scared Student on a comedown, you tell them their banging headache could actually not be the rest of a Jaegerbomb train on Saturday night but instead their brain could be swelling because of a bug that wasn’t killed by the high proof alcohol (funny that) but instead has crawled into their drink and made it’s way to their brain lining.

They are then informed (Told not asked) that to see if it actually was this bug ( they have already made their minds up btw) they are going to have to perform a Spinal Tap ( of which the Rockumentary Hair Metal band are named after for it’s morbid irony). This is no walk in the park, they are first going to anesthetize the whole of the lower back, THEN they are going to ram a needle into you spine, between the vertebrae and drain off the spinal fluid for inspection (Basically a whole load of smoke and mirrors and a PCR test).

🟢 Common side effects These are the ones doctors see most often: 1. Post–lumbar puncture headache The most common complication

Typically: Worse when sitting or standing Better when lying down

Caused by a small leak of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) at the puncture site

Usually resolves in a few days 2. Back pain or soreness At the needle insertion site

May last a few days 3. Temporary nerve irritation Brief tingling or “electric shock” sensation down the legs during the procedure

Happens if the needle brushes a nerve root

Usually momentary and harmless 🟡 Less common side effects Nausea or dizziness

Mild bleeding at the puncture site

Small bruise or local tenderness 🔴 Rare but more serious risks 1. Persistent CSF leak Leads to prolonged headache

May require treatment (e.g., a “blood patch” to seal the leak) 2. Infection Very rare due to sterile technique

Could lead to serious conditions like meningitis 3. Bleeding (spinal hematoma) Rare, but higher risk in people with clotting disorders or on blood thinners

Can compress nerves if significant

Let’s just pause here for two seconds. I’ll put it in bold so you don’t miss it.

One of the side effects of performing a Spinal Tap to check for Meningitis.....is Meningitis.

😭🤡welcome to clown world peeps.

So they’ve made sure our Party Kiddos are well and truly inflamed by now, they are on a massive come down, they have just had a needle rammed in their spine, they wait a couple of hours and the PCR has just come back “Yip, you got the bug my friend, soz”.

So they fire up the Drugs cannon…. this requires more stabbing btw. A canula for an IV drip for fluids and dehydration (yeah that headache is really kicking in now) and to put the high grade Antibiotics in (Anti, Life).

They are going to lean into their most potent arsenal and pull out Ceftriaxone and Penicillin G, which quite obviously come with some serious side effects, ones that once again bare a remarkable similarity to worsening Meningitis:

Let’s go through ceftriaxone and penicillin G in detail, focusing on common, serious, and rare side effects. 1. Ceftriaxone (IV/IM) Class: Third-generation cephalosporin Common side effects Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting

Rash or mild allergic reactions

Local reactions at injection site Serious but less common Hypersensitivity / anaphylaxis (rare but potentially fatal)

Hematologic effects : Eosinophilia, neutropenia, thrombocytopenia (rare, usually reversible)

Gallbladder / biliary sludge : can occur in prolonged therapy

C. difficile infection: risk of severe antibiotic-associated diarrhea Rare Severe hemolytic anemia

Seizures (usually in patients with renal failure or very high doses) Other notes Can interact with calcium-containing IV fluids in neonates → risk of precipitates

Generally well-tolerated in adults for short courses (like meningitis treatment)

So they have chucked a litany of drugs, wounded many times to the spine, punctured skin, flushed blood stream with toxic chemicals and propagandized a young impressionable mind that their initial comedown was this bug. If at any point during this, a few lab values start to ring, their vitals suddenly start to react to the injurious protocols and they start to take a turn for the worse, the medical establishment really kick in and they will put them in an induced coma and potentially intubate.

Yes — someone with meningococcal meningitis (caused by Neisseria meningitidis) can be put into an induced coma but it depends on how severe their illness is. Most patients do not require it, but in life-threatening cases with complications, intensive care interventions may be necessary. Here’s a detailed breakdown. 1. Induced coma / sedation Not routine for meningitis itself.

Usually considered if the patient develops: Severe brain swelling (cerebral edema) Seizures that are hard to control Severe septic shock with multi-organ failure

In such cases: Patients may be sedated and sometimes intubated for airway protection and mechanical ventilation. The goal is to reduce metabolic demand on the brain and stabilize vital signs.

So, most meningitis cases are treated without coma — it’s reserved for neurological complications or critical care scenarios. 2. Intubation and mechanical ventilation Only if the patient cannot maintain airway or is in respiratory failure .

Ventilation may also help manage: Severe shock Impaired consciousness (Glasgow Coma Scale very low) Status epilepticus



We all very much can gather where this is going to lead, a drugged, sedated, wounded body, now in the complete hands of the Medical Establishment- or as I otherwise like to refer to them as, factually- the Third Leading cause of Death. The stories about people dying outside of the grips of the medical establishment are extremely rare, highly propagandized and lacking in any sort of detail whatsoever. So until we have all of their medical history in front of us, exactly how many times and when they were vaccinated, usages of pharmaceutical and recreational drugs etc etc… we cannot adequately see how these extremely rare occurrences happen. So because the data is not readily available it has to be a guess. with an average of around 30 deaths per year from meningitis, Chat GPT gave an estimate of potentially only 1-5 dying at home.

Da VAX

So let’s talk about the Vax for this Bacteria. It jumps straight across the specificity claim by going to the mythical world of Proteins and Genetics. Regular readers will know all to well the wholesale hoax of these “Bio”chemicals, they are huge subjects in and of themselves so I would just urge you to go and read them.

Interestingly enough, if it is your “bag” about the mRNA stuff then this is made with that tech. Yes if you were wondering; of course the Vax side effects are almost identical to that of initial claimed symptoms of Meningitis. Who would have thought otherwise.



The proteins in MenB vaccines aren’t extracted from the bacteria—they’re made using recombinant DNA technology, which is essentially controlled biological “protein manufacturing.” Let’s walk through it at the chemical/biotech level. 🧬 1. Identify and isolate the gene Scientists first find the gene in Neisseria meningitidis that codes for a target protein (like factor H binding protein used in Bexsero or Trumenba). DNA sequence → encodes amino acid sequence of the protein

The gene is then copied and optimized (sometimes modified for better production in lab organisms) 🧪 2. Insert the gene into a production organism The gene is inserted into a circular DNA molecule called a plasmid, then introduced into a host cell—commonly: Escherichia coli (bacteria)

Yeast (sometimes used for more complex proteins) This step uses standard molecular cloning techniques. 🏭 3. Protein expression (biological synthesis) Inside the host cell: The inserted gene is transcribed into mRNA

Ribosomes translate the mRNA into a protein (amino acids linked by peptide bonds) Chemically, this is the same process your own cells use: Amino acids are joined via condensation reactions → peptide bonds

Folding occurs spontaneously based on interactions like: Hydrogen bonding Hydrophobic effects Ionic interactions

The result: large amounts of the target protein are produced. 🧼 4. Purification of the protein After growing lots of cells in bioreactors: Cells are broken open

The protein is isolated using techniques like: Chromatography (separating based on charge, size, or binding affinity) Filtration

This yields a highly purified protein antigen. ⚗️ 5. Formulation into a vaccine The purified protein is then: Mixed with stabilizers

Often combined with an adjuvant (e.g., aluminum salts) Adjuvants work by: Creating mild local inflammation

Enhancing immune signaling (chemically: activating innate immune receptors) 🔬 6. Quality control Each batch is tested to ensure: Correct protein structure (important for immune recognition)

Purity (no contaminants like endotoxins)

Stability over time 🧠 Big picture (chemically speaking) You can think of it as: DNA sequence → cellular machinery → amino acid chain → folded protein → purified antigen No live bacteria are involved—just one specific protein reproduced in a controlled system.

BACTERIAL CONTAGION STUDIES

We’ve reached the business end of the deal here when it comes to causality. Really I probably should have put this first, as once you have understood that these Biological Critters do not cause disease, you can forget the rest of it. Maybe I am subconsciously getting you to read the rest of the material… who knows… it panned out like this.

Are there any Controlled Human Infection models for Neisseria meningitidis, where they prove that this bacteria causes meningitis or sepsis by introducing them to healthy people? Short Answer Short answer:

❌ No. There are no controlled human infection models (CHIMs) where Neisseria meningitidis is deliberately given to healthy people to cause meningitis or sepsis. What does exist Researchers only study safe colonisation (carriage) in humans, not disease

Even then, they usually use non-pathogenic relatives like Neisseria lactamica

These CHIM studies are designed to be non-harmful and reversible Why not? N. meningitidis can rapidly cause life-threatening sepsis/meningitis

Intentionally inducing that would be unethical and not approved How causation is proven instead Epidemiology (outbreaks, transmission patterns)

Lab + animal/human tissue models

Clinical observation of natural infections

So for this specific “strain” of bacteria of course there is a massive amount of chicanery. They could never prove causality because the outcomes would be so devastating. OK but by the same token, if you are admitting to never actually proving this bacteria cause disease then you at no point can make this claim, or indeed make drugs to kill it for the sake of claimed health. Of course this doesn’t stop them at all… but it is true.

There is a remarkably telling way to know that this particular bacteria despite not actually being tested for causality is indeed completely harmless… that is because in the rare occasions they have tested a control group of healthy people, namely children and young adults.. they come back with startling results. Nearly 50% of kids have this bacteria living inside their mouths on a day to day basis. This was done with a simple mouth swab. I would expect that to be nearer 100% if they tested the BALF where the bacterial colony is higher especially for these claimed respiratory tract living bacteria.

Oropharyngeal swab samples and data from a self-reported questionnaire were obtained from overall 610 students, among them 303 university students and 307 high school students, aged between 15 and 31 years in Budapest, Hungary, between November 2017 and December 2018. Meningococcal carriage and serogroup of N. meningitidis were determined by RT-PCR from DNA extracted directly from the specimen. N. meningitidis was identified in 212 (34.8 %) of the participants. Significantly higher carriage rate was found among high school students (48.9 %) compared to university students (20.5 %). Peak of colonisation rate was among 17–19-year-old students (48.7 %). Most carriage isolates were non-typable (87.3 %). From the 212 meningococcus carriers, 19 were colonised by serogroup B (9 %), 5 by serogroup C (2.4 %), and 1 had serogroup Y (0.5 %). Significantly higher colonisation rate was found among males (42.4 %) than in females (33.1 %). Antibiotic use in the past 2 months has decreased the rate of meningococcal colonisation. Recent respiratory infection, active or passive smoking and attending parties have not influenced meningococcal colonisation rate significantly. In conclusion, we have found high asymptomatic meningococcus carriage rate among high school students and young adults, however, the majority of the colonizing meningococci were non-typable.

So RTqPCR found that 50% of 17-19yr olds have this bacteria just commonly in them. We can take this fraudulent test at face value because we know that is how they are clinically diagnosing people for this disease when they are ill. The scapegoat they use is a typical farcical story telling, framing technique, that these people are “Asymptomatic Carriers” of this deadly bacteria and only when it feels like it, it is gonna start wielding a knife a start randomly stabbing its host.

In fact they have had to roll out the big guns to postulate why these harmless bacteria suddenly start causing disease. A guy called Xavier Nassif is the leading expert in why Neisseria meningitidis suddenly decides it’s going on a rampage.. Reading between the lines of a whole heap of sophistry and bullshit about surface proteins crossing the blood brain barrier he finally admits in stunning fashion it “occurs due to environmental or host changes”. OK it’s all about the terrain… we agree!

1. Core concept Many bacteria can live harmlessly in humans — this is called colonization or carriage .

Examples: Neisseria meningitidis, Streptococcus pneumoniae, Staphylococcus aureus. 2. Why harmless bacteria can become pathogenic Nassif and colleagues propose that “opportunistic infection” occurs due to environmental or host changes, not necessarily a change in the bacteria itself: Host factors: Immune suppression, stress, viral infections, genetic susceptibility

Bacterial factors: Expression of specific virulence genes triggered by environmental cues Population density (quorum sensing can switch bacteria from harmless to aggressive behavior)

Microbiome balance: Disruption of normal microbial communities can allow normally harmless bacteria to invade tissues

3. Key insight Many pathogens exist in a healthy carrier state

Infection often requires a combination of host vulnerability + bacterial trigger, rather than the bacteria being “new” or “foreign.” Bottom line: Bacteria like N. meningitidis can live in the nose/throat harmlessly in many people

Under certain conditions, they switch to a virulent form , causing meningitis or sepsis

This explains why healthy individuals can suddenly become ill without obvious external infection

CHIM

So they have carried out a Controlled Human Infection Model where they deliberately give healthy unvaxxed people titers of pure Bacteria they claim cause meningitis and sepsis, namely Streptococcus Pneumoniae. The conclusions are both damning and absolutely ridiculous. Absolutely no disease was caused…. BECAUSE…. the bacteria worked like a vaccine and it helped them instead… I mean you have to applaud them at the stunning hubris to run with this and not be openly mocked, ne agreed with as part of the medical establishment.

Abstract Rationale: The immunological and protective role of pneumococcal carriage in healthy adults is not known, but high rates of disease and death in the elderly are associated with low carriage prevalence. Objectives: We employed an experimental human pneumococcal carriage model to investigate the immunizing effect of a single carriage episode. Methods: Seventy healthy adults were challenged, and of those with carriage, 10 were rechallenged intranasally with live 6B Streptococcus pneumoniae up to 11 months after clearance of the first carriage episode. Serum and nasal wash antibody responses were measured before and after each challenge. Measurements and Main Results: A total of 29 subjects were experimentally colonized. No subjects were colonized by experimental rechallenge, demonstrating the protective effect of initial carriage against subsequent infection. Carriage increased both mucosal and serum IgG levels to pneumococcal proteins and polysaccharide, resulting in a fourfold increase in opsonophagocytic activity. Importantly, passive transfer of postcarriage sera from colonized subjects conferred 70% protection against lethal challenge by a heterologous strain in a murine model of invasive pneumococcal pneumonia. These levels were significantly higher than the protection conferred by either precarriage sera (30%) or saline (10%). Conclusions: Experimental human carriage resulted in mucosal and systemic immunological responses that conferred protection against recolonization and invasive pneumococcal disease. These data suggest that mucosal pneumococcal vaccination strategies may be important for vulnerable patient groups, particularly the elderly, who do not sustain carriage. Keywords: Streptococcus pneumoniae, human challenge models, colonization, immunity

CONCLUSION

We have seen how an obviously planned scare, combined with the procurement of vaccines in 2025 was rolled out in Canterbury UK, and is currently building up a bit of steam to make sure parents thrust that needle into their kids arms. They couldn’t help themselves but to leave some of the codified calling cards into their marketing campaign being that ground Zero was a club called “Chemistry”. I mean if anything, they have told us all we need to know, a revelation of the methods of sorts; Chemistry IS where these disease symptoms are coming from, the Chemistry employed in the labs of Pharmaceutical drugs.

Given that potentially only a single person a year will die not at the direct hands of the medical establishment we can safely assume that these “natural” healthy to dead in 24hr stories are complete bullshit. One would assume a long history of pharma abuse, vaxxes and drugs combined with recreational drugs, potential combination of allergic reactions etc any number of these things massively throwing out of balance a human body to the point where those symptoms are no longer able to be masked with analgesics and pain meds and go from seemingly fine to dead extremely quickly.

We can tie all of the gross hospital protocols together, all of the vax and antibiotic side effects together and easily see that the allopathic death cult is the one leering over the cadaver with a giant syringe in its hand that is the obvious culprit for any death and destruction seen.

Finally we have a look at the Contagion Studies and prevalence of these bacteria in the healthy human population. Of course we were going to find out that these Bacteria are completely harmless and do absolutely nothing when directly given to people. So just know that when they claim there are “transmission events”, that you have to mask or even vaccinate to protect yourself from these “jumping” bacteria… you have them inside you right now, they do thing and the medical establishment and Media are lying to you to boost their profits from deals done with vaccine manufacturers and to bump you onto the allopathic conveyor belt of death and disease for their stats.

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