The Virology Controls Studies Project

The Virology Controls Studies Project

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Dr Mike Yeadon's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon
3d

Jamie’s huge advantage over those of us schooled in multiple, important fraudulent deceptions in biological sciences is that he as open minded as many others but less bound by all sorts of unconscious biases and assumptions.

I too had read the Enders paper but I skimmed the methods section because “I knew” (assumption) what I’d find.

Rereading it now, I realise that it’s incorrect to say Enders conducted NO control studies within the wider context of “isolating the measles virus”.

Instead, what Enders did was to include WRONG control studies, rendering his misleading paper and its associated incorrect conclusions harder to pull to pieces.

Nice work, Jamie!

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Maurice McCarthy's avatar
Maurice McCarthy
3d

Not fully digested this article but it looks like you've nailed it to the floor. Splendid piece of work.

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