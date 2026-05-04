The Virology Controls Studies Project

The Virology Controls Studies Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
2d

Couldn't care less about the Ain't-a-virus. This is why I never watch the TV news or pay attention to the MSM and haven't since the 9-11 hoax. It just ain't worth my time and attention when 90% of it is lies and propaganda. Blessed be the rats and the mice for without them big pharma would have no one to murder except humans.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Maggie's avatar
Maggie
2d

Must be a lot of mice on that cruise ship

Reply
Share
3 replies
31 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jamie Andrews · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture