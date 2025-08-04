The Virology Controls Studies Project

Dr Mike Yeadon
5d

When I tell people that anthrax isn’t contagious, the response is always “You’re wrong. I remember a Scottish island being out of bounds for decades after some kind of experiment with anthrax and sheep”.

I do, too.

Still, anthrax isn’t contagious.

The resolution? They lied to us. About pretty much everything.

Kristen Welch
5d

I believe there is another angle entirely when it comes to getting people to believe in the role of gain of function. They would love nothing more than to hoodwink a bunch of unsuspecting people into believing that they have been afflicted with some sort of beefed up or enhanced pathogen. Not just as a marketing scheme to sell you a cure, but as a psychological manipulation scheme.

If people walk around believing that they have had their “DNA” modified like some sort of mad scientist project, they will be easier to manipulate. How many of those unsuspecting people will be the first in line clamoring for useless poisons to “fix” them?? This also starts diving into the role it can play for psychological manipulation and tactics for when it comes to human rights. If you believe in your own mind that you have been turned into some chimeric subhuman, sans the same rights as the other humans, it makes it easier to get you to relinquish said rights.

