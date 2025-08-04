The real psy-op//

With the bandying around of the word “PSY-OP” on most Troofers lips these days, funnily enough, seemingly a more important and substantial talking point than any actual scientific evidence; I want to address this one area of Virology which, to me, IS quite clearly a Psychological Operation: The notion that they can take non-existent “Viruses”, play around with their non existent “Genetics” and make something Super Duper more scary and lethal than its non-lethal, non-existent starting point.

The term “BIOWEAPON” struck fear into the hearts of many a conspiratorial TROOFER during the height of the fake propaganda campaign circa 2020-2023. Echoed by many Talking Heads of the time, people like RFK JR and his claim they were “Engineering Bioweapons made from the Anuses of Bats” and Dr. David E Martin and his PROOF that a “Chimeric Bioweapon was intentionally leaked by the US from Wuhan” because he saw some patents telling him so. Coincidentally… and I mean this is a real happenstance. BOTH of these, what came to be household names, ended up being involved, consulting and even working for the Government. RFK Jr taking up the highest position on the topic of political health (As if it weren’t the biggest oxymoron) in the U.S and Dr. David Martin Consulting to the European Parliament on his wonderful Patent discovery.

I mean, this is really ALL you need to know on this topic. They ARE the State, therefore what they are spouting IS State Propaganda. It IS therefore totally fulfilling the criteria of what a Psychological Operation is. No need to search for the undercover CIA operatives that have infiltrated a movement to steer it off course, to misdirect and discredit. They were right there, wearing a Fucking Bowtie and Speaking with an oddly modulated “Evil Villain” voice on your screens in your living room right in front of you all this time.

I think that the Number 1 objective of a Psy-Op/State Propaganda when it comes to these large scale State Orchestrated Hoaxes like “Covid 19” is to apportion blame to an Extreme, obviously false cause, to misdirect from the truth of what happened, to discredit those that echo this misdirection and most importantly to give an escape route for the perpetrators of the real crime.

For what has happened to those people accused of these CRIMES which had literal Wall to Wall coverage on Major Alt Troofer networks like 6.1Bn time Viewed Joe Rogan? Was Fauci Arrested for his criminal mastermind in Gain Of Functioning a Bat Anus Virus as claimed should happen by the man literally placed in the highest position in government, with prison keys hanging from his waistline? Did Reiner Fuellmich (Fool Me) march those bastards into the Hague in Orange Jumpsuits to pay for their “Crimes against Humanity”? Well, not quite, the only marching Mr. Fuellmich did was for allegedly conning people out of their hard earned money on false pretenses which landed HIM in jail, oh the irony.

This should be the Second major piece of evidence that the GOF narrative is a Psy-Op, given literally NOTHING has happened to the accused despite the accusers holding the position of authority within the system to now do something (Not that if Fauci were to do time, it would suddenly make the accusations true). There is an obvious comparison for me, that is a Controlled Narrative used to discredit the TROOFERS carefully investigating State hoaxes and that comes in the form of 9/11: The most cited methods amongst TROOFERS of what caused the Towers to fall if not for the official narrative is made by Dr. Judy Wood in her Amazon Best Selling 4.8 rated book (Major Red Flag) Where Did the Towers go?

Her claim is literally that Hurricane powered Jewish Space Lazers turned the Towers to DUST. OK, I am very open minded when it comes to “conspiracies”, I start, and most should always start from the fact that anything is “Possible”, if there is evidence and proof enough, well why couldn’t the Jews have redirected a Hurricane toward New York to Zap its power and beam down secret Alien Tech that melts concrete but not people or paper or the ground beneath it or the people around it.

The problem is that during her rambling couple of hours of YouTube, viewed now a few million times (Another Red Flag), she talks very openly and at length about the StRanGe observations of dust seen in a collapsing building, but not really about this mysterious Alien tech that is supposed to have caused it. In fact the ONLY reference she makes in any of her 2 decades worth of appearances is to a guy named John Hutchinson, who in his shed apparently could bend and levitate metal spoons (Its a theme amongst CO) with EleCtriCitY.

Unfortunately for John and by proxy Judy, this was shown to be total 100% Horseshit in this practical demonstration here. I knew this viscerally before even looking, as I had wasted 5 years of my life investigating free energy claims which revolved around the exact same High Voltage Induction coils supposedly designed by mr TeSla (Also another Psy-Op of the establishment). In the 5 years not ONE working model was ever shown either in person or on video. Funnily enough every other person knew a “friend” who had achieved “OverUnity” but had to keep it a secret otherwise they might be offed by “The Powers that be”. So when it was exposed that Mr.Hutchinson achieved his levitating spoons, not with his giant brain or extraterrestrial Tech but with a ball of string and patient wobbling, it came as little surprise.

So here we are presented with a similar pattern for us to be able to spot genuine Psychological Operations: They will be totally State Fearing and Subservient. Bow down and tremble in fear as the Men in Hazmat suits could eek a dribble of Bat Anus sauce into a rotting octopus in a Wet Marketing leading many people around the world to get an asymptomatic runny nose. Or at any time Tha JOOS could summon a Rainstorm and Melt your roof off of your house with a Lazer and some butcher’s twine. These silly ghost stories put all of the power in this unseen “Deep/Dark State” where at any point in time you could be waxxed of the planet if you happen to miss a council tax payment and listened to all of Rogan’s podcasts that month. In reality the government is a beige, dull, dreary, boring man in a tired suit, in a dead end job because he wasn’t bright enough to work in investment banking (which is only just less monotonous). There is nothing to fear other than the people who got convinced that they must kill you BECAUSE of these State propaganda Psy-Ops.

THE SCIENCE

Let’s get stuck into some of the actual scientific proof that the Gain Of Function, BIOweapon narrative is all but smoke and mirrors and knitting yarn. Before we get into non existent viruses I want to approach BIOweapons in general. The BIO in BIOweapon is the “active” word in this fictional after-dark fairy-tale. As with large areas of BIOchemistry that we have gone through in lots of articles here on the VCSP, the Modus Operandi for explaining away the mechanism for how everything works in regards to Germ Theory, is to Anthropomorphize everything. I.e make inert particles or chemicals suddenly be knowing, motile, discerning little animals that can pick and choose a destiny for its self. Like Enzymes and Proteins and Nucleotides being chemically identical to their “binding” counterparts but seemingly CHOOSING the “right” thing to be SPECIFIC in their function, or an Enzyme knowing exactly where to place itself, start and stop on a fictional (impossible) string of DNA.

This term “BIO” is used to invoke the scare tactic that there is a weapon that can seek you out. It can be deposited in a tiny amount in an Otter’s pocket in Wuhan and this little “Critter” will work it’s way across oceans to The Bronx, now sporting a fake Mustache and a cigar. So let’s start with one of the original “BIO”Weapons, one that *could* have the feasibility of existing, Anthrax. Claimed to be a deadly bacteria, Bacillus anthracis, it was the fabled BIOweapon used by “BIO”terrorist Russians and the like, deposited into Royal Mail envelopes and delivered to the enemy through the letter box, ingenious.

The problem is with this claim is that ANTHRAX IS NOT CONTAGIOUS.

The first thing to note is that practically nobody has ever died from this supposed “BIO”Weapon. For 18 people to die in 78 years, it is probably more likely you die from a Jewish Space lazer than Anthrax.

It is called the Woolsorter’s Disease because Anthrax was a “Thing” ( the fact that it seemed to come and go with the Industrial Revolution is a bit of a giveaway) only when they were in these Industrial settings.

And funnily enough what types of chemicals were in industrial wool sorting factories? Yep Arsenic and Lead based pesticides.

And what are one of the very few classes of biological organism that can not only live in high Arsenic environments, but can actually metabolize it: You guessed it, Bacteria.

So our very first “BIO”Terrorism agent snuck into envelopes and posted off around the world by Russians to people they didn’t like was in fact nothing to do with “BIOLOGY” it was just good old Arsenic of which a couple of grams of skin contact could send you on your way and inhalation of just micrograms will fuck you right up. Hence the reason why it isn’t contagious because it is just a simple nasty chemical, just like any other nasty chemical… like chemotherapy (Mustard gas for instance)

Sars Cov 2

Here we have arrived to our modern day “BIO” Weapon hoax and we exchange the terrorist agent from straight Chemical warfare to non-existent Viruses. Ok just like our Anthrax hoax, maybe it isn’t the Biological part to the agents that are doing any damage and it certainly isn’t contagious, but at least it is somewhat scary that it wouldn’t be very good to get a face full of Arsenic with your morning Coco Pops.

The literature on Gain Of Function carried out on fictitious viruses is extremely long and full of genetics waffle, where they squirt a few random chemicals into a petri dish, usually around some bacteria then juice the bacteria, squirt that juice back into a petri dish filled with Monkey kidneys, whambamthankyoumam we TrAnSFecTeD a genome into a “Virus”.

I have written plenty on the DNA,Genetics,Nucleotide and Sequencing hoaxes for us to be able to thoroughly debunk any of the claimed things they are doing with non-existent viruses and their non-existent DNA. However still the BEST way to debunk these things once and for all is to look at the final method for testing all of these supposed pathogens is Controlled Human Infection Models or more precisely… putting the “Bio””Weapons” directly up people’s noses.

Published in the leading BIO publication, Nature, they literally/figuratively/actually took RFK JRs Bat Anus engineered juice generated from Dr Martin’s Chimeric Wuhan Patent and put it directly up the noses of healthy people….. and NOTHING HAPPENED. NOBODY GOT SICK. They even interview a few people in this study on the BBC who are incredibly chipper, complaining more about the ungainly face shields some of them had to wear than the Lung Busting “Virus” they had just been administered, that the BBC claimed had killed Millions.

Let me put this into perspective, there are people out there that STILL believe that Sars Cov 2 was a Deadly “Bio””Weapon” that has killed millions of people, yet when they pulled the trigger on on this “Weapon” it was a Flag that said “BANG” on it. It was a Nuclear Bomb filled with Confetti, it was Silly String Napalm, it was a chocolate bullet that melted inside the barrel, an Orange Juice Molotov Cocktail, a Fart Grenade.

There is no angle from this hard-self-debunk that should not leave the purveyors of this dumb Psy-op looking like the clowns that they are. It matters not if you don’t want to look into the fraud of Virology/Germ Theory/Genetics, indeed anything at all, it is a simple verifiable reality that if you claim something is a deadly pathogenic weapon, yet Chloe, the poor victim is just left with some irritated skin from a particularly stiff chinstrap, then you can write off the notion as a hoax.

I mean RFK Jr and Bowtie Martin’s clear and obvious controlled narrative Psy-Op got SO much exposure early doors, the paper that they all cited as “Proof” they were juicing Bat Anuses even had a disclaimer added to the top of it as early as MARCH 2020. This is a clear Streisand effect attempt from the State Controllers to make to appear that they were uncovering some grand plot to kill and maim people. If this paper was anything other than the nothing burger it was, don’t you think they would have removed it altogether?

So the first and most glaringly obvious problem was that there was no blinding or randomization clearly displaying the “Scientists” were biased in their results and outcomes which will become EXTREMELY obvious when you see the results

What they did was take some very young and very old mice and torture them by caging them, then catching and restraining and anesthetizing them. To note this was done EVERY time they wanted to collect swabs for their genetics and antigen assays. In this one they claim to do a placebo of Saline… Then the ONLY metric they measured for this supposed pathogen was weight loss…. which quite bizarrely they didn’t seem to measure or plot on the graph for the placebo group. I mean I am going to go out on a limb here and say that I would expect the mice that undergo extreme trauma would experience weight loss..

So RFK Jrs Verboten paper on Bat Anuses was actually just torturing mice so much that it put them off their dinner of nothingburger.

ANIMAL MODELS of GOF.

So in the history of Gain Of Function research up until the Orange Wotsit signed an executive order banning the making of Confetti Nukes there had only ever been 4 published papers actually testing these things and one of those was the Bat Anus Weight Watchers paper above.

But just for sake of clarity lets go through a couple of them:

So in the very abstract it tells you that the natural mode of transmission for H5N1 “Airborne” did nothing and all of the ferrets survived even though they were restrained and anesthetized.

Their big “Gain of Function” maneuver was to squirt some Monkey Kidney Cells up the nose of a Ferret in a K Hole, kill it, swab its nose, then put that up the nose of a Ferret and repeat the cycle. This is supposedly not known as the barbaric torture and genocide of ferrets, instead they call it “Serial Passaging” where they claim this increases the potency of the monkey kidney cells. The problem is this greatly contradicts their own observations that “viral” “epidemics/pandemics” tend to naturally stop over time, so forcing this to happen would only decrease the supposed potency (According to THEIR “Science). This is also confirmed by the fact that no ferrets died when they stopped killing the on purpose and just squirted it into the air to test “normal” transmission routes.

To note, interestingly they manage to induce sneezing in ferrets just by dropping Saline solution into the nasal passages.This shows that any of these low grade supposed symptoms that are being marked as evidence of respiratory infection when doing these “Viral Challenges” can be fabricated merely by the inoculation procedure itself, not that that shouldn’t be evident already, just here is some MORE conclusive proof.

So, once again they use the completely arbitrary measurement of weight loss to try and claim is the action of a GOF’ed “virus”. Of course there is no control group where they subject the ferrets to all of the invasive torture and harassment and measure weight loss. Largely because if they did, it would prove that it is once again the “protocol procedure” that causes the observable effect. It is akin to Prison Guards pointing at Hostages and Prisoners of War, chained up in the cells and saying “Look what a virus has done to them”.

In the other H5N1 paper they really do drive home that the amount of torture these poor animals directly correlates with (surprisingly enough) how much damage they inflict. When they squirt it into the air, all the animals are fine. When they squirt it up the nose most of them are fine apart from the senior citizen one that had a heart attack and when they inject the ferrets straight into the windpipe.. they die. So the upshot of this study is; don’t torture animals and they’ll be fine.

It is coincidentally exactly the same story when it comes to their GoF’ed Polio virus, where they have to inject 1 day old mice into THE BRAIN, to kill them. No control once again, obviously. Also given that they say they have to inject a “High Titre” to get uniform results, this suggests that when they only injected a little bit, some of the newborn mice didn’t die. Once again showing that it is just a sliding scale of amount of torture, injury and blunt force trauma delivered to animals exactly correlates to well… how much they are injured and die.

PROTEOMICS IS ACID

In one of these GOF’ed “Virus” papers there is yet another massive howler, this time relating to proteins. Numerous people ask me about these proteins, so at some point I will do a specific article on them. For now though, essentially they ARE the SAME set of “Bio”chemical tests and assumptions as Enzymes. All of these chemicals; Proteins, Antibodies, Peptides, Proteins, Enzymes etc etc are ALL measured using charge in Electrophoresis. So essentially this article on Enzymes is relatively interchangeable with my thoughts on Proteins. Of course the history and specifics are different but the overarching premise that they are ALL the SAME measurement of an invisible hypothetical chemical is the same.

In this paper it explicitly says that the indications of this supposed Protein were non existent when put in the completely pH neutral environment of Phosphate Buffered Saline. However as soon as the environment was Acidified all of a sudden these supposed signs of proteins started to show.

Just to fully clarify what is going on here. Acidity is a measurement of POSITIVELY charged Hydrogen Ions. Without wishing to go down another rabbit hole (Which I will do in the future(when I have 5 fucking spare minutes)) into the realms of elemental chemistry; again this is JUST a measurement of Charge. So what they are doing here is very obvious to see when you realise WHAT they are testing for at its fundamental level. They are measuring for CHARGE with either Electrophoresis Banding OR with Chemically charged and Polar Dyes and Stains.

When they put the sample in CHARGED acidic environments, the measurements of CHARGE all of a sudden register. Hopefully you see how fucking stupid this is and can somewhat demystify another complex area of bafflement used in “Bio”Chemical assays.

To note, there is quite a specific window where the pH is just right to get the desired effects. This further shows that there is a customizable calibration for these assays, just like PCR, where it will only amplify where these certain conditions are met, obviously combined with the computer thresholds on the input.

DIRECTED EVOLUTION

As has become customary with all of my articles now days, where ever I look, somehow ANOTHER debunk of the PCR occurs. I swear I am not trying to debunk the PCR and working backwards with my articles. It is just right there wherever I look. Which is alos a big giveaway that these charlatans in No Virus Inc have purposely never even looked at actually debunking the PCR (Probably because they are paid by one of the largest PCR testing companies in the world- go figure).

As part of supposedly “Genetic Engineering” of Non existent “Viruses”, one of the main methods of supposedly mutating them into scarier non existent “viruses” is a thing called Directed Evolution.

Involved in Directed Evolution is a thing called “Error Prone PCR” where they claim that they use purposefully error prone DNA Enzymes so that when it is “Copying” the “DNA” it makes mistakes and creates mutations.

In another HUGE clanger for PCR they admit that their “Low Fidelity” “Error Prone” “DNA Copying Enzyme” is……. wait for it….. TAQ Polymerase…. which is the enzyme they ALL use in RT qPCR. So they are openly admitting that their reagent is both used for its accuracy and Specificity AND its lack of accuracy and its propensity for error in Directed Evolution.

CONCLUSION

This conclusion isn’t going to take too long at all. The original “BIO”Weapon, Anthrax, wasn’t contagious, so whatever it is, it might as well be thought of as a Chemical Weapon. They gave a bunch of healthy people RFK JRs Bat Anus “BioWeapon” and literally nothing happened. I don’t care what anyone says about any of the unseen laboratory processes, if you give a normal person purified weapon and nothing happens it is 100% a certifiable hoax. People STILL talking about Wuhan and “Bio”Weapons should be openly mocked and ridiculed as their double masking, vax pumping, shopping bag sterilizing, hand sanitizing counterparts for pushing a ridiculous State Propaganda legitimizing a non-existent threat.

At the end of this article we had a bit of a sting in the tail from left-field as we showed that Proteomics are just a measurement of Acidity and that the main Reagent in a PCR test is used elsewhere purely because it is knowingly bad at what it is supposed to do.