I tried desperately hard for this article to take it back to my roots of finding and debunking contagion studies. 2021 I compiled a list of all of the Controlled Human Infection models of viruses conducted in history and put it on Twitter. It has (before Elon started nuking the post) more than 1m views and 10k retweets.

One of the things that irked me was that I had Influenza trials busting out of my ears, 40 years worth of failed data from the Common Cold Unit setup on a military base, Porton Down in the UK. Absolutely conclusive evidence those seasonal sniffles were not caused by the non-existent flying microbes. They rubbed and squirted their juices into hundreds of thousands of participants and came away with nothing.

That mechanism for me is so easily explained as the body taking opportune moments, usually during breaks in seasonal weather, to rid itself of the toxins that build up in your blood, filtered by the liver from the food you eat, the chemical environment/terrain in which you live and the stress you are under. Your body heats with fever to loosen and thin mucus and open up pores and sweat glands. You cough sweat and sneeze those toxins straight out (unless you make the mistake of taking more toxins like Tylenol, Ivermectin, Vit D (Rat Poison)….etc…fill in the blank with any pill of your choice practically.

One of the things never explained was the consistency and numbers of people whom get food poisoning at similar times. You may know the feeling, and if you don’t I don’t wish it upon anyone. A 24hr period of upchuck at least 1 an hour, maybe more, until the entire contents, right to the bile of your stomach is empty. After that exceptionally rough 24 hrs it is like someone flicks a switch and you don’t feel like puking any more, completely drained and dehydrated but alright.

I had this relatively recently, in Jan of this year, unfortunately ON my 40th birthday (Yey cheers, no I don’t drink it was nothing to do with that), one of the interesting things is my wife had the Gastro, but because we had at the time a young baby, for some reason I was fine the week before, I took care of him whilst my wife recovered. Then BANG, as soon as she was better I had exactly the same thing. There is no way this fits in with Germ Theory as a tiny evil microbe would not just wait and stagger its effects so that there was always an adult to look after a small child.

We ended up tracing it back to some Mushrooms we ate the evening before from the local market, were they lax and misidentified a few poisonous ones in the crop or maybe and animal had relieved itself on, near that particular unfortunate batch? Who knows, but this was the ONLY dietary change from the norm.

The mainstream propagandists blame this on “NoroVirus” present in spoiled food and it was annoying to me that when searching for Controlled Human Infection models there was nothing on “Norovirus” that I could ever find. Surely something like this would be incredibly easy… take pure essence of “Food Poisoning”, they will immediately chuck their guts up and then they can blame it on the invisible microbe. It should be an open goal for them right? But strangely enough there wasn’t any…Until I stumbled across one last week that had been conducted in 2022.

Now, this is actually pretty funny because this entire introduction and article isn’t really about this paper. It is a complete NothingBurger, in fact it is more aptly a ShitBurger. As I mentioned before I was delighted to get back to my roots on contagion studies and to complete an area that had not been studied in the mainstream before… the stomach bug.

But call it destiny or something, Divine intervention or maybe a true sign that this is my calling, the reason why I am writing this article about this Norovirus paper is because in it has nothing to do with food poisoning, “Virus” Contagion studies or anything but because it drops one of the most almighty PCR clangers of all time.

But let’s discuss the paper quickly to get it out of the way (Flush it out : / )

SHITBURGER

They gave 44 adults “norovirus” in the self confessed “First ever Placebo controlled trial” of this “Virus”. Makes you question why they have been so sure for the last 50 years that Gastroenteritis was caused by a “Virus” if they only tried to prove it in 2022?

If you click on the image of the paper title above it links to the paper. It is extremely boring and very lacking in any sort of detail, which struck me as, not unusual, as most Virology Papers are missing huge chunks of obvious helpful and scientific information, but this paper more than most.

It tells you practically nothing about the method. You have to download a supplementary data word document to find out any info.

Above you see the study design that these people were kept in a clinical setting for 4 days. Interestingly doesn’t mention anything about the food whilst staying there, because Hospital Food is known for its top draw quality right?

You have to really read between the lines because it doesn’t spell it out, but when you take the first part of the study design where it says that an “investigator” visited twice a day to log symptoms. Combined with the latter section that said that “one subject did not report any data”, this shows that the symptoms were entirely self reported. This is a pretty poor source of scientific collection based on a “trust me bro” basis.

OK so here are the results, which look like a bit of a HomeRun as far as contagion studies go. This one had me stumped for quite a bit of time as despite it being self reported it is hard to explain the very high incidence of vomiting/diarrhea which would be the indicative symptoms.

This is until you find the “SUPPLEMENTARY DATA”. Because they didn’t put hardly any info in this paper, they buried most of the “Science” in an attached word document.. And you will find out extremely quickly why.

That’s right Ladies and Gentlemen. You read that correctly. They didn’t do their cell culture trickery to isolate *this* virus…. oh no… underlined in Brown you will see that what they made these people drink was thirty two grams of literal SHIT. Oh but they PCR tested it to make sure their “Virus” was in there.

So Yep….(slaps head with palm of hand). When testing for food poisoning supposedly caused by viruses, the Modus Operandi is to make people drink literal shit. In the paper that this “experiment” was based on, that had no Placebo group they put this Challenge stock….. wait for it…. INSIDE AN OYSTER

Let me just spell this out for you: TO TEST FOOD POISONING BY VIRUSES THEY PUT PEOPLE’S SHIT IN AN OYSTER SANDWICH AND FED IT TO HEALTHY PEOPLE.

I mean I am not really into the whole Racism card. But this study was mostly occupied with Black African Americans… that they fed shit to……

CONCLUSION FOR THE PAPER

Well what can we say here peeps. After finally coming across a contagion study looking at “Norovirus” it was all it was cracked up to be. The conclusion is solid as a rock: If you eat literal shit, or a shit oyster sandwich, you are probably going to puke.

The inference is and there is very little you have to do with your imagination to realize the reason why A.) They only released contagion studies of these “viruses” after 50 years and B.) They had to use literal shit rather than a cell cultured “Virus”… is because they failed to induce any sickness with the cell culture and it would have been fucking obvious.

ANOTHER NAIL IN THE COFFIN FOR PCR

So as mentioned before, this paper was a bit of a nothing burger. I certainly wasn’t going to waste an article telling you that eating shit is bad for you, despite the comedy that goes with it.

Right at the end of this paper is an absolute HOWLER. Despite being the first Placebo controlled paper of its kind (very few of the contagion studies have placebos BTW) they only had 6 out of the 44 patients take placebos.

This Placebo was fortunately for those 6 (presumably white LOLOL) patients just 80ml of sterile water. Interestingly though for some reason they made them also drink Sodium Bicarb solution.

And the Results!!!???

Those with a keen eye for detail might have noticed that group at the bottom of the results chart, 2 patients who only drank sterile water tested PCR positive for “Norovirus”.

I love how it starts of “Interestingly”…. YES INTERESTINGLY indeed. You seriously fucked up here, because one THIRD of the placebo group tested PCR positive, not just once but about 4/5 different times over the space of a month.

That right there is a brilliant PCR Control study. Are we saying that the Sodium Bicarb was adding a bit of fruity Ionic Charge based changes causing the PCR to test positive… its a possibility, certainly for the placebo patient who tested positive on Day 1.

So interestingly they gave the Primer Sequences used for the RT_PCR tests. Here we are going to learn something new. Something that has been of BIG interest to me and the Virology Control Studies Project.

There is a tool from the NIH that is a lookup tool for every known Genome Sequence of Everything Ever Sequenced. Cool hey! It’s wonderful what Technology can do for us. It is useful for everyone… and seemingly none more so than the people like me who are calling Bullshit on this whole facade.

So you put the code in that you want to look up in the top box. Then you can refine where to look such as only in the Human genome like I have done in the Red Circle. Then click BLAST!

So you will get a list of best matches to the code you have put in.

With this query there were HUNDREDS of matches in the human genome. Let’s just choose one. This one has 18 out of 18 Nucleotides complete and whole in exactly the same sequence as the claimed “Norovirus” Primer. Now the original Primer was 26 Nucleotides long. However if you read my article below entitled Primer Dimer, in there you will see that the mainstream “Genetics” admits that as little as 3 matching nucleotides in a row can cause a positive.

In a PCR reaction they run what they consider to be a Negative Control. It is all of the reagents of the assay but instead of a sample of spit or mucus they use Nuclease-Free Water. This is not a particularly accurate version of a Negative Control because it contains none of the infinite, naturally occurring properties of the sample minus the supposed t…

Another great way to search is to Exclude searches for all “Viral” genomes, the button circled in red. This usually brings up thousands of hits of bacterial and animal and human genomes.

CONCLUSION

So we have learned that eating shit isn’t advisable but doesn’t really tells us quite why or what specific constituent part of shit is causing the reaction. We can infer due to the half a century lag in releasing any sort of Cell Culture Isolate “Noroviral” challenge that they failed countless times and would have been too obvious to onlookers so had to resort to the gross methods of the 2020s.

If we are to use logic here one would suggest that the body recognizes Waste products or toxins and immediately flushes them through the quickest “exit” routes because it knows it will just damage the liver/kidneys it it digests it. A pretty brilliant safety mechanism.

But that isn’t really why I wrote this article. The BOMBSHELL is in the fact that a 1/3rd of all patients that received Sterile water as a Placebo tested PCR positive. That is an astounding failure and it is no wonder they very rarely include placebo controls in these “experiments”. This positive PCR result constituted to them an “Infection” but obviously there were no symptoms as… well… they didn’t drink shit. This is yet more evidence the PCR is not measuring what it claims.

We can look at where these supposedly specific primers are found in complete sections in nature and a lot of the time just in the Human Genome using BLAST. This should be building a picture of the stupidity of the claim of PCR as by their very own metrics everyone should test positive for “Norovirus” because the majority of the Primer is found whole in the Human Genome. But they don’t ALL test positive. Maybe because the PCR doesn’t actually test for what it claims to test for.

P.S I KNOW the PCR doesn’t test for what it claims to test for.