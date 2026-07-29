This article is going to be paid for, for 3 weeks , then free to read after that.

This is a very long article at 300 pages that has taken years of research, more to this point is that whenever I have written longer articles like this with very deep research, Substack tend to Shadowban it, so having it free and open when it first goes out does me no help in just getting exposure (despite having 18k Subscribers). I have quite a few paid for subscribers (thank you!) I am acutely aware that despite many big things going on behind the scenes there is not much you are seemingly seeing for your paid subscription, so early access can feel like it is a bit of a perk. This will be going up as an Ebook on Shadowbanned Library for just a few dollars, if you really can’t wait you can buy the book over there. Here is a Discount code for all Substack subscribers, click there or on the image below or just use code “FAIL” at the checkout.

When it comes to the question of “Viruses”, the field is littered with misdirection, fraudulent tests, bamboozling uncontrolled Laboratory techniques and a sheer icy cliff face of Group Think, Appeal to Authority Bandwagon Jumping Statist Drones. If you want to gather every piece of evidence known to man to debunk their shenanigans, I would think your schedule would look a lot like mine, as I type this at 2:30am on a Monday morning.

But fear not, even as a passive reader/sponge for knowledge, about the most important topic to us, our health (for what is life if you are not alive?), there is one piece of information that ends every single avenue of masturbatory procrastination in the arena of Germ Theory: The Contagion Study, or more correctly put- The Controlled Human Infection Model (CHIM).

For once again, if health is the most important topic to us, then the Germs in question must be proved to cause us ill health, as no amount of flashing lights, nasal dip sticks and somber news stories will mean a thing if truly Germs are an impotent passenger along for the ride of general imbalance.

This is where I started and had it not been for the political machinations of 2020 and a promise made to my children to make sure they never see that happen again in their lifetimes, I would have put down the bunch of mind numbing wank that encapsulates the Isolation protocol, Genomics and “Bio”Chemistry fraud and put my feet up in the knowledge that I am very comfortable that Germs are not the cause of disease and Contagion of Biological Pathogens is a myth. This is primarily due to the fact that this is what “The Science” says, not the titles, not the news reels, not the talking head social media gurus, but the actual logical conclusions of the results of potentially a couple of hundred thousand people experimented on.

So this is how I started; in the late Summer of 2020 I embarked upon the journey of sifting through every single Controlled Human Infection Model I could locate, my search really only in the sphere of “Viruses” as the in vogue, invisible flying goblin. It came in fits and starts, days and weeks with no returns and then hit a vein of gold as numerous papers were attached to historical truth seekers of their time. After a short while, certainly before Santa Claus would make his visit in 2020, I managed to collate enough data, that comprised of about 100 separate peer reviewed and published studies to satisfy my curious mind. What started out as mostly the lowly and humble Influenza or Rhinovirus challenges, by this time I had a real floral bouquet of invisible Top Trumps including “Smallpox, Measles, HIV, Herpes, Yellow Fever and of course the star of the show; Sars Cov 2”.

I documented these results on a Twitter thread under the woke auspices of Jack Dorsey and his ban happy minions. The thread gathered more than ten thousand retweets in the space of a week especially with the paper that showed zero transmission of Flu A conducted by the then UK Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van Tam. I must have made some serious waves and pushed the right buttons as it was only a few more weeks before my account was permanently banned for “misinformation”, despite only posting the results to published, peer reviewed literature.

Looking back those were really the heydays of Social Media, at least they were boom and bust, if you managed to toe the line just enough for state approved narratives a lot of those people just retweeting basic news headlines with some emojis are sitting on top of 100k+ follower accounts now. But here we find ourselves under the new Emperor, Mr Musk Rat, pretender of Free Speech, where you are free to say some stuff (that is acceptable Overton Window chuff), but to not be shadow banned into oblivion it has to be the most statist, fearmongering, Horse Dewormer, rat Poison pushing Big Pharma Fellating, GoySoylent chuff the overlords are squirting out of the sausage factory.

I persevered however, as I think they do most of this stuff just so you give up- to make it seem like you are barking at a brick wall. The metrics may be correct that less people are seeing your work, but I have been somewhat invigorated by Substack with people reaching out to me in person and working together letting me know that it is not just bots and fake metrics in the digital panopticon of Twitter. I made new accounts and compiled the thread of failed contagion studies once more that still stands today, however in slight tatters as many people directly linked, their accounts no longer exist. But needless to say it picked up more than 1m views (despite now only having 85K of those views left- apparently people can unsee something in the world of Muskrat) and has changed a lot of minds and made a lot of impact. So here I am rekindling the most necessary information and putting it in one place where it should be safe, both here on Substack and as an Ebook on Shadow Banned Library.

But I really wanted to go further as I had enough material to make a sizable dent in the non existent “viral” scare story, but the returning plague that kept rearing its ugly head pertained to the rest of the germ theory of disease, namely Bacteria and Parasites. My position has never changed on the individual classification of claimed Microbiological “pathogens”: Viruses do not exist and Bacteria and Parasites do not cause disease. The first of these had been clearly dealt with in the thread, but especially the “Parasites cause Cancer, Covid, damage to structural timber, marital instability and road potholes (Only way to fix it is with Horse Dewormer) crew were forever frequenting to subjugate and misdirect. Of course in the rare handful of true contagion studies out there they take the raw fluids from sick people and introduce them to healthy people, this should be thought of a necessarily containing bacteria and parasites as they are ubiquitous to our “microbiome”.

I understand, however that this may be construed as tenuous, and you know how I like to be evidence based and all; so here is the full list of contagion studies, 258 to be precise, including massive amounts of direct challenges with many different strains of “viruses”, bacteria and parasites as well as huge amounts of mass testing data showing that Bacteria and Parasites claimed to be pathogenic are ubiquitous in our Microbiome. To truly understand the Contagion Hoax this is the one-stop shop for getting to know that the fluids of sick people cannot travel through the air, up someone else’s nose and make them sick. The fact is that even non natural modes of entry, when it is seemingly just biological material will also not make people sick with the diseases the respective pathogens are blamed on.

As you will see there is a mountain sized amount of chicanery that goes into these “experiments”. Extremely rarely will they just test natural modes of transmission by letting their air miasmas seep into healthy people. The roughly 4 or 5 times in history they have ever been totally honest in testing Germ Theory they failed 100% of the time, even with PCR tests. It is why they do not experiment in this fashion, largely because it is very obvious the entirety of Virology, Bacteriology, Parasitology and Immunology is a Fraud. So they drum up all sorts of concoctions to inject, cut and lance into people’s open wounds on top of setting such a ridiculously low bar for evidence of symptoms as well as keeping them mostly uncontrolled.

Of course they claim that transmission has been proven in these experiments, they even claim that they have made people sick in these experiments and some even have the audacity to claim they have proved Koch’s postulates when it comes to the pathogenicity of these critters. These claims will all be addressed once the evidence is laid out below and we can cross reference all of the different studies where they do happen to slip up and run placebo controls or when they do test more natural routes of claimed transmission. This is the only true way to evaluate the claims and has not been done by anyone, obviously not done by the establishment but also not done by a lot of people whom claim to be skeptical of the germ theory who have compiled some shortened versions of these lists.

The last part to this article will cover very briefly the only other rebuttal you will ever see of the failed Contagion Studies, that of ; “So if not a “Virus”/Bacteria/Parasite (Delete where applicable) then how do people get sick and why are there some sort of patterns of sickness. We can refer back to a few of these contagion studies that will reveal some of the patterns seen that will act as controls and also introduce another few variables to show that any observable patterns are totally attributable to the Terrain.

This is intended to be a one-stop manual for debunking the Germ Theory of disease, so without further delay: