The Virology Controls Studies Project

The Virology Controls Studies Project

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
8h

Has it been proven yet, that HIV causes any sickness at all? A few years ago I read that a lot of African people live with a positive HIV but never get sick.

And anyone who promotes Metformin, loses my confidence on the spot. I took 4 tablets and it made me so sick - if I had continued taking it, it would probably have killed me.

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13 replies by Jamie Andrews and others
Pere Fouan's avatar
Pere Fouan
7h

I found one useful takeaway from this article published in "Immunity". So-called viral rebound (the amount of time to go from "undetectable" to "detectable" HIV viral load) is roughly <=30 days. That is the length of time it takes your body to eliminate most of the toxic ART medication once you've stopped.

As for this nonsense about TD2 and TD4 clusters, which "show" that they are responsible for "blocking" HIV somehow, look at the actual scatter plots in the rows labelled B and C on page 4 of the article. (Link below.) According to the authors, the second and fourth scatter plots in row B show a *clear* correlation with HIV rebound, while the first, third, and fifth do not. Imagine those scatter plots without any lines drawn on them. If I held a gun to your head and asked you to select which two of five scatter plots a correlation -- i.e. being able to draw a line through the data that made sense-- could you do it? No. Lucky for you, the gun wasn't loaded!

https://www.cell.com/immunity/pdf/S1074-7613(26)00049-X.pdf

Finally, as I published in one of my Elite Controller Chronicles, there was the SMART study of 2003-2006 that looked at the CD4 counts and HIV viral load of 3000 patients on ART who stopped taking their meds for several months at a time. In that study the focus was on the decline CD4 counts after stopping ART. They also looked at HIV rebound, but this was secondary. (CD4 counts do correlate with sickness when their level is extremely low, i.e. < 50). The study was stopped on "trumped up charges" because it actually showed that otherwise healthy patients could stop taking medication with no detrimental effects. The only detrimental effects were to Big Pharma and the HIV medical complex. And those are the only ones that matter.

This Immunity article does not even come up to the level of rubbish.

Kevin Brau

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