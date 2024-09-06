All of the content that is put out on this Substack is going to be for free. If you feel so inclined to donate or Sign up for a Paid Subscription that is very much appreciated. It will keep me writing, putting out content and continuing the largest Control Studies Project falsifying Virology.

This is a very short post as there was a little too much information to fit onto a note and I think it is important information about how they could manipulate PCR tests.

In the last post on PCR Controls we found out that there was an internal threshold called Baseline Correction that could be manually adjusted that would either accept or reject signal above the set parameters. Check the post for more detail:

I have found and been sent some information by a subscriber that confirms not only my suggestions that the Baseline Correction can be used to drastically affect the outcome, but also information that professional geneticists DO use it in this way.

Here is a very saccharine sweet explanation of “Baseline Correction” from the makers of most of the industrial equipment, Thermo Fisher Scientific. Note that he talks about “Noise”. This is just a word used for any data that these “scientists” WANT to reject. Don’t like the result? Call it noise, cut it out and re-run the experiment.

Here is another video from the manufacturer on Cycle Threshold (CT). This is AFTER Baseline Correction and Amplification where the CT value is selected. But in this video you can clearly note that he says that the Cycle Value will be affected by this manual line selection. This implies that The Baseline Correction will affect the CT value. Combine these two together and you have a completely malleable system for churning out whatever results you want.

Now we have dealt with the “Marketing Dept”jovially outlining how you can manipulate this machinery, lets go and have a look at some practicle application in the industry:

Thread on PCR malpractice

Here we have a professional Genetisist working in a research laboratory noting that their manager is effectively generating false positives by accepting lots of “non amplified” samples. The thread is comprised of near unanimous agreeacnce that this constitutes malpractice and will result in false positives.

So JUST with the settings of the machine we have a vehicle to produce customizable results and we haven’t even looked at the sample, primers, extraction process or dilution gradients which will ALL affect the results.