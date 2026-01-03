The Virology Controls Studies Project

matt reese
1d

Excellent. Thanks for this, and thanks to our good friend "chat" we now have confirmation that the TEM control study was not done by some conspiracist nutjob as an attack on "real" science, but was in itself an important and revealing exercise in REAL science.

More foundationally, however, virology's use of TEM (of cell culture) to support virus's existence (replication, etc.) quietly bypasses big questions, with the lack of answers demonstrating the level of nonsense being put on display in their visuals that are sometimes offered as "proof of virus".

-What is the level of functionality of a lab-grown cell?

-Can it be compared to a cell functioning in vivo?

-Does a lab-grown cell produce corrupted/aberrant material or signalling due to being poisoned/starved, AND having no access to normal (in vivo) signalling or material normally provided by the fluids and other biological materials available within the whole living organism?

-What is the difference in functional expression between a 1)healthy cell in vivo, a 2)living cell in vitro, a 3)half-dead and damaged cell in vitro?

-What is the difference in cellular expression between the three?

-Will you please show carefully documented TEM pics of the cellular expressions of all three?

....and so on, make up your own questions ad infinitum

Maurice McCarthy
2d

Cracking good article with a lot to chew on.

